Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size Expected to Hit USD 1850.3 Million, Exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7% by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global bovine lactoferrin market size was valued at USD 574.6 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 666.6 million in 2022 to USD 1,850.3 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Bovine Lactoferrin Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

June 2021 ­- According to a report from Beston Global Food Company Ltd., the Jervois dairy facility in Australia increased its ability to produce up to 25 metric tonnes of 95.0% pure lactoferrin annually.





Driving Factors

Market Expansion will be Fueled by Introduction of Cost-effective Manufacturing Methods

A small number of technology-focused businesses are currently focusing on creating a more affordable method of making these goods.

Additionally, a number of researchers are concentrating on proving this ingredient's effectiveness for targeted drug delivery in the treatment of cancer.

Because of this and the rising number of working women in the developing nations of Asia, the Pacific, and Europe, the rate of breastfeeding is declining, which raises the demand for infant formula. The need for and acceptance of lactoferrin during the manufacture of infant formula is driving the market expansion, along with the benefits of lactoferrin in infant formula that have been demonstrated.

Bovine Lactoferrin Market Future :

As a language model, I do not have access to up-to-date information on the Bovine Lactoferrin market beyond my knowledge cutoff of 2021. However, I can provide some general insights about the factors that could influence the market in the future based on historical trends. Bovine lactoferrin is a type of protein found in cow's milk that has various health benefits, including boosting immunity and promoting gut health.

The demand for bovine lactoferrin has been increasing in recent years due to growing consumer awareness of its benefits and increasing interest in natural and functional foods. The global bovine lactoferrin market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, and growing research and development activities in the field of lactoferrin.

However, the market may also face some challenges, such as fluctuating milk prices, the availability of alternative sources of lactoferrin, and regulatory restrictions in some countries. Overall, the future of the bovine lactoferrin market is likely to be influenced by a complex interplay of various factors, including technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and global economic trends.





Segments



Certain Distinct Advantages of Freeze-dried Products Over Spray-dried Products Led to Market Dominance

By product, the market is segregated into freeze-dried and spray-dried. The freeze-dried segment held a lion’s share of the market during 2021. Some of the major factors attributed for the segmental dominance are high grade quality of the end product, anti-oxidant activity, and comparatively higher iron-binding capacity.

Increasing Demand for Infant Formula was Responsible for the Segmental Dominance in 2021



Based on application, the market is segmented into infant formula, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food, and others. The infant formula segment accounted for the highest bovine lactoferrin market share in 2021. Clinical benefits of these products such as increasing immunity and digestion among infants are propelling the adoption rate of bovine lactoferrin in infant formula and contributed in the segmental growth.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Competitive Landscape

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental companies in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either positively or negatively. Players acquire companies, launch new products, engage in partnership deals, sign contracts with government organizations, and so on.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.





Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific market had a value of USD 334.3 million. The rising demand for infant formula and dietary supplements among the region's general populace is mostly to blame for the regional domination.

The region with the highest CAGR during the forecast period is expected to be Europe. One of the main drivers of the bovine lactoferrin market growth in this region is the rise in consumption of dietary supplements, nutrient-dense foods and drinks, and other products that include bovine lactoferrin. North America, on the other hand, made a considerable contribution to the market in 2021. This region is positioned to benefit from a profitable growth potential as more domestic firms concentrate on increasing lactoferrin production capacity and dietary supplement consumption among Americans.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

MILEI GmbH (Germany)

Bega Cheese Ltd. (Australia)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

FrieslandCampina DOMO (Netherlands)

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (Australia)

SAVENCIA SA (France)

Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED (Australia)

Synlait Ltd. (New Zealand)

Glanbia Plc. (Ireland)

Ingredia (France)





