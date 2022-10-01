U.S. markets closed

Bovine Mastitis Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of bovine mastitis, rise in awareness about bovine mastitis, increase in product approvals and new product launches, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with veterinary health and treatments drive the growth of the global bovine mastitis market. The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the bovine mastitis market, owing to the implementation of lockdown in many countries which affected the supply chain for farms and dairy industry.

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bovine mastitis market generated $0.54 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17988

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$0.54 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$1.01 Billion

CAGR

6.3%

No. of Pages in Report

300

Segments covered

Product, Route Of Administration, Application, and Region

Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of bovine mastitis

Rise in awareness about bovine mastitis

Increase in product approvals and new products launched

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with veterinary health and treatments

Rise in demand for dairy products

Opportunities

Increase in R&D for the development of bovine mastitis treatments

Increase in number of initiatives by government & non-government organizations and a rise in funding for veterinary care

Restraints

The lack of awareness about bovine mastitis, prominently in rural areas

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the bovine mastitis market, owing to the implementation of lockdown in many countries which affected the supply chain for farms and dairy industry.

  • The entire healthcare industry focused on life saving and COVID-19 related products which restricted the treatment for bovine mastitis.

  • However, the healthcare sector has been restructured to provide safer healthcare facilities. Hence, the market is likely to grow in the post pandemic period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bovine mastitis market based on product, route of administration, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the antibiotics segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global bovine mastitis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17988

Based on route of administration, the systemic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global bovine mastitis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the intramammary segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the on-site treatment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global bovine mastitis market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global bovine mastitis market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and North America.

Leading players of the global bovine mastitis market analyzed in the research include Armenta Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Ecolab Inc., Forte Healthcare Ltd., Huvepharma nv,Merck KGaA, Mileutis Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Zoetis Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bovine mastitis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/bovine-mastitis-market.html

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Companion Diagnostic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Infant Incubator Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Influenza Vaccine Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Alopecia Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Pneumonia Vaccine Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


