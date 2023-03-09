U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Bovine Serum Market Size is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.4%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global bovine serum market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the global bovine serum market.

New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bovine serum is a type of serum derived from cow blood that is commonly used in cell culture and other biological research applications. It is a rich source of nutrients, growth factors, and hormones that support cell growth and proliferation. Bovine serum is often added to cell culture media to provide the necessary nutrients and supplements for cell growth and survival. The most commonly used type of bovine serum is a fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is collected from the blood of unborn calves. FBS is highly enriched with growth factors and other nutrients that support cell growth and differentiation. Other types of bovine serum include adult bovine serum (ABS) and calf serum (CS), which are collected from adult cows and young calves, respectively.

Bovine serum is also used in the production of vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products. However, concerns have been raised about the safety and ethical implications of using animal-derived products in research and medical applications, leading to increased interest in the development of alternative, animal-free cell culture media.

 

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/request-sample

 

Bovine serum refers to the liquid component of cow blood that is obtained after the removal of blood cells, clotting factors, and other cellular components. It contains a high concentration of growth factors, hormones, and other proteins, making it a valuable supplement for cell culture and tissue engineering applications. Bovine serum is widely used in the production of vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals, as well as in research laboratories for in vitro cell culture experiments. The serum is sourced from cattle raised under strict health and welfare regulations to ensure the quality and safety of the final product. The demand for bovine serum is increasing due to the growing demand for cell-based research, biologics, and vaccines, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. However, concerns over the safety of bovine serum due to the potential risk of transmitting diseases have led to the development of alternatives such as plant-based and synthetic serum.

Segmental Analysis

Bovine serum can be segmented by form and end-use industry. By form, bovine serum can be classified as dry or liquid. Dry bovine serum is available in the form of lyophilized powder, while liquid bovine serum is sold in bottles or containers. By end-use industry, bovine serum can be segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, husbandry, and others. The healthcare industry uses bovine serum in cell culture, research, and diagnostics. The food & beverage industry uses bovine serum for the fermentation and production of various food products. The husbandry industry uses bovine serum in animal feed, while other industries may use the bovine serum for various applications such as cosmetics and industrial processes.

 

Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

CAGR

5.4% (2023-2031)

Historical Data

2020-2021

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Form, By End-Use Industry

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA,, Proliant Biologicals, LLC., Rockland, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd, Biological Industries, BIOWEST SAS, BioVision Inc

Key Market Drivers

Consumer inclination toward bio-based products

Increasing concerns related to health and hygiene

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/bovine-serum-market

 

Regional Analysis

The global bovine serum market can be analyzed based on various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are currently the leading markets for bovine serum due to the increasing demand for bovine serum in the healthcare and food & beverage industries in these regions. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., and France are expected to lead the market growth due to the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In the Middle East & Africa, the utilization of bovine serum albumin (BSA) as fodder in desert areas is expected to drive market growth. In Latin America, the large livestock industry is driving market growth, particularly in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

 

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/request-sample

 

Competitors in Bovine Serum Market

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Merck KGaA,

  • Proliant Biologicals, LLC.

  • Rockland

  • Rocky Mountain Biologicals

  • Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd

  • Biological Industries

  • BIOWEST SAS

  • BioVision Inc.

Segmentation of the Bovine Serum Market

By Form

  • Dry

  • Liquid

By End-Use Industry

  • Healthcare

  • Food & Beverage

  • Husbandry

  • Others

By Region

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • The U.K.

  • France

  • Russia

  • The Netherlands

  • Italy

  • Poland

  • The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Uruguay

  • Chile

  • Argentina

  • The Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • The UAE

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • The Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

  1. Executive Summary

  2. Research Scope & Segmentation

    1. Research Objectives

    2. Market Definition

    3. Limitations & Assumptions

    4. Market Scope & Segmentation

    5. Currency & Pricing Considered

  3. Market Opportunity Assessment

    1. Emerging Regions / Countries

    2. Emerging Companies

    3. Emerging Applications / End Use

    4. Investment Landscape

    5. New Business Models / Revenue Streams

    6. TAM

  4. Market Trends

    1. Drivers

    2. Market Warning Factors

    3. Latest Macro Economic Indicators

    4. Geopolitical Impact

    5. Human Factors

    6. Technology Factors

  5. Market Assessment

    1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

    2. Value Chain Analysis

    3. Raw Material Analysis

    4. Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis

    5. Trade Analysis

    6. M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis

    7. Export Import Analysis

    8. Cost Structure Analysis

  6. ESG Trends

  7. Global Bovine Serum Market Size Analysis

    1. Global Bovine Serum Market Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

  8. North America Market Analysis

    1. Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

    4. U.S.

      1. By Form

        1. Introduction

          1. Form By Value

        2. Dry

          1. By Value

        3. Liquid

          1. By Value

      2. By End-Use Industry

        1. Introduction

          1. End-Use Industry By Value

        2. Healthcare

          1. By Value

        3. Food & Beverage

          1. By Value

        4. Husbandry

          1. By Value

        5. Others

          1. By Value

    5. Canada

  9. Europe Market Analysis

    1. Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

    4. U.K.

      1. By Form

        1. Introduction

          1. Form By Value

        2. Dry

          1. By Value

        3. Liquid

          1. By Value

      2. By End-Use Industry

        1. Introduction

          1. End-Use Industry By Value

        2. Healthcare

          1. By Value

        3. Food & Beverage

          1. By Value

        4. Husbandry

          1. By Value

        5. Others

          1. By Value

    5. Germany

    6. France

    7. Spain

    8. Italy

    9. Russia

    10. Nordic

    11. Benelux

    12. Rest Of Europe

  10. APAC Market Analysis

    1. Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

    4. China

      1. By Form

        1. Introduction

          1. Form By Value

        2. Dry

          1. By Value

        3. Liquid

          1. By Value

      2. By End-Use Industry

        1. Introduction

          1. End-Use Industry By Value

        2. Healthcare

          1. By Value

        3. Food & Beverage

          1. By Value

        4. Husbandry

          1. By Value

        5. Others

          1. By Value

    5. Korea

    6. Japan

    7. India

    8. Australia

    9. Taiwan

    10. South East Asia

    11. Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  11. Middle East And Africa Market Analysis

    1. Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

    4. UAE

      1. By Form

        1. Introduction

          1. Form By Value

        2. Dry

          1. By Value

        3. Liquid

          1. By Value

      2. By End-Use Industry

        1. Introduction

          1. End-Use Industry By Value

        2. Healthcare

          1. By Value

        3. Food & Beverage

          1. By Value

        4. Husbandry

          1. By Value

        5. Others

          1. By Value

    5. Turkey

    6. Saudi Arabia

    7. South Africa

    8. Egypt

    9. Nigeria

    10. Rest Of MEA

  12. LATAM Market Analysis

    1. Introduction

    2. By Form

      1. Introduction

        1. Form By Value

      2. Dry

        1. By Value

      3. Liquid

        1. By Value

    3. By End-Use Industry

      1. Introduction

        1. End-Use Industry By Value

      2. Healthcare

        1. By Value

      3. Food & Beverage

        1. By Value

      4. Husbandry

        1. By Value

      5. Others

        1. By Value

    4. Brazil

      1. By Form

        1. Introduction

          1. Form By Value

        2. Dry

          1. By Value

        3. Liquid

          1. By Value

      2. By End-Use Industry

        1. Introduction

          1. End-Use Industry By Value

        2. Healthcare

          1. By Value

        3. Food & Beverage

          1. By Value

        4. Husbandry

          1. By Value

        5. Others

          1. By Value

    5. Mexico

    6. Argentina

    7. Chile

    8. Colombia

    9. Rest Of LATAM

  13. Competitive Assessment

    1. Adoption Matrix

    2. Bovine Serum Market Share By Manufacturers

    3. Bovine Serum Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers

    4. Average Price By Manufacturers

    5. Vendor Footprint Analysis

  14. Market Players Assessment

    1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

      1. Overview

      2. Business Information

      3. Revenue

      4. ASP

      5. Gross Margin

      6. Swot Analysis

      7. Recent Developmments

    2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

    3. Merck KGaA

    4. Proliant Biologicals, LLC

    5. Rockland

    6. Rocky Mountain Biologicals

    7. Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd

    8. Biological Industries

    9. BIOWEST SAS

    10. BioVision Inc

  15. Research Methodology

    1. Research Data

      1. Secondary Data

        1. Major Secondary Sources

        2. Key Data From Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Data

        1. Key Data From Primary Sources

        2. Breakdown Of Primaries

      3. Secondary And Primary Research

        1. Key Industry Insights

    2. Market Size Estimation

      1. Bottom-Up Approach

      2. Top-Down Approach

      3. Market Projection

    3. Research Assumptions

      1. Assumptions

    4. Limitations

    5. Risk Assessment

  16. APPENDIX

    1. Discussion Guide

    2. Customization Options

    3. Related Reports

  17. DISCLAIMER

 

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/toc

 

News Media

Increasing Application in Cell Culture Likely to Escalate the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

 

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Information by Type (Charcoal Stripped, Stem Cells), Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Culture), End-User (Diagnostics Labs), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Information by Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), End-user (SMEs, Large Firms), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Cell Culture Market: Information by Products (Consumables, Sera, Media, Reagents, and Bioreactors), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Type (Stem Cell Culture Media, Serum-Free Media), End-User (Pharma and Biotech Companies), and Region — Forecast till 2030

 

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

 

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


