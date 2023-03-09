Bovine Serum Market Size is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.4%: Straits Research
The global bovine serum market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the global bovine serum market.
New York, United States, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bovine serum is a type of serum derived from cow blood that is commonly used in cell culture and other biological research applications. It is a rich source of nutrients, growth factors, and hormones that support cell growth and proliferation. Bovine serum is often added to cell culture media to provide the necessary nutrients and supplements for cell growth and survival. The most commonly used type of bovine serum is a fetal bovine serum (FBS), which is collected from the blood of unborn calves. FBS is highly enriched with growth factors and other nutrients that support cell growth and differentiation. Other types of bovine serum include adult bovine serum (ABS) and calf serum (CS), which are collected from adult cows and young calves, respectively.
Bovine serum is also used in the production of vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products. However, concerns have been raised about the safety and ethical implications of using animal-derived products in research and medical applications, leading to increased interest in the development of alternative, animal-free cell culture media.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/request-sample
Bovine serum refers to the liquid component of cow blood that is obtained after the removal of blood cells, clotting factors, and other cellular components. It contains a high concentration of growth factors, hormones, and other proteins, making it a valuable supplement for cell culture and tissue engineering applications. Bovine serum is widely used in the production of vaccines, biologics, and other pharmaceuticals, as well as in research laboratories for in vitro cell culture experiments. The serum is sourced from cattle raised under strict health and welfare regulations to ensure the quality and safety of the final product. The demand for bovine serum is increasing due to the growing demand for cell-based research, biologics, and vaccines, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. However, concerns over the safety of bovine serum due to the potential risk of transmitting diseases have led to the development of alternatives such as plant-based and synthetic serum.
Segmental Analysis
Bovine serum can be segmented by form and end-use industry. By form, bovine serum can be classified as dry or liquid. Dry bovine serum is available in the form of lyophilized powder, while liquid bovine serum is sold in bottles or containers. By end-use industry, bovine serum can be segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, husbandry, and others. The healthcare industry uses bovine serum in cell culture, research, and diagnostics. The food & beverage industry uses bovine serum for the fermentation and production of various food products. The husbandry industry uses bovine serum in animal feed, while other industries may use the bovine serum for various applications such as cosmetics and industrial processes.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
CAGR
5.4% (2023-2031)
Historical Data
2020-2021
Base Year
2022
Forecast Period
2023-2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Form, By End-Use Industry
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA,, Proliant Biologicals, LLC., Rockland, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd, Biological Industries, BIOWEST SAS, BioVision Inc
Key Market Drivers
Consumer inclination toward bio-based products
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/bovine-serum-market
Regional Analysis
The global bovine serum market can be analyzed based on various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are currently the leading markets for bovine serum due to the increasing demand for bovine serum in the healthcare and food & beverage industries in these regions. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., and France are expected to lead the market growth due to the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In the Middle East & Africa, the utilization of bovine serum albumin (BSA) as fodder in desert areas is expected to drive market growth. In Latin America, the large livestock industry is driving market growth, particularly in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/request-sample
Competitors in Bovine Serum Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Merck KGaA,
Proliant Biologicals, LLC.
Rockland
Rocky Mountain Biologicals
Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd
Biological Industries
BIOWEST SAS
BioVision Inc.
Segmentation of the Bovine Serum Market
By Form
Dry
Liquid
By End-Use Industry
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Husbandry
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
The U.K.
France
Russia
The Netherlands
Italy
Poland
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Colombia
Uruguay
Chile
Argentina
The Rest of Latin America
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Qatar
Turkey
South Africa
The Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Research Scope & Segmentation
Research Objectives
Market Definition
Limitations & Assumptions
Market Scope & Segmentation
Currency & Pricing Considered
Market Opportunity Assessment
Emerging Regions / Countries
Emerging Companies
Emerging Applications / End Use
Investment Landscape
New Business Models / Revenue Streams
TAM
Market Trends
Drivers
Market Warning Factors
Latest Macro Economic Indicators
Geopolitical Impact
Human Factors
Technology Factors
Market Assessment
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Raw Material Analysis
Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
Trade Analysis
M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
Export Import Analysis
Cost Structure Analysis
ESG Trends
Global Bovine Serum Market Size Analysis
Global Bovine Serum Market Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
North America Market Analysis
Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
U.S.
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Canada
Europe Market Analysis
Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
U.K.
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Benelux
Rest Of Europe
APAC Market Analysis
Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
China
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Korea
Japan
India
Australia
Taiwan
South East Asia
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Middle East And Africa Market Analysis
Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
UAE
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
Rest Of MEA
LATAM Market Analysis
Introduction
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Brazil
By Form
Introduction
Form By Value
Dry
By Value
Liquid
By Value
By End-Use Industry
Introduction
End-Use Industry By Value
Healthcare
By Value
Food & Beverage
By Value
Husbandry
By Value
Others
By Value
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Colombia
Rest Of LATAM
Competitive Assessment
Adoption Matrix
Bovine Serum Market Share By Manufacturers
Bovine Serum Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
Average Price By Manufacturers
Vendor Footprint Analysis
Market Players Assessment
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Overview
Business Information
Revenue
ASP
Gross Margin
Swot Analysis
Recent Developmments
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Merck KGaA
Proliant Biologicals, LLC
Rockland
Rocky Mountain Biologicals
Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd
Biological Industries
BIOWEST SAS
BioVision Inc
Research Methodology
Research Data
Secondary Data
Major Secondary Sources
Key Data From Secondary Sources
Primary Data
Key Data From Primary Sources
Breakdown Of Primaries
Secondary And Primary Research
Key Industry Insights
Market Size Estimation
Bottom-Up Approach
Top-Down Approach
Market Projection
Research Assumptions
Assumptions
Limitations
Risk Assessment
APPENDIX
Discussion Guide
Customization Options
Related Reports
DISCLAIMER
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/bovine-serum-market/toc
News Media
Increasing Application in Cell Culture Likely to Escalate the Fetal Bovine Serum Market
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Information by Type (Charcoal Stripped, Stem Cells), Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Culture), End-User (Diagnostics Labs), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Large Molecule Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Information by Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), End-user (SMEs, Large Firms), and Region – Forecast till 2030
Cell Culture Market: Information by Products (Consumables, Sera, Media, Reagents, and Bioreactors), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030
Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Type (Stem Cell Culture Media, Serum-Free Media), End-User (Pharma and Biotech Companies), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter