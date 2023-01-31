Bow Valley College named one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers

The College receives praise for its defined benefit pension plan, vacation benefits, and for its culture of continuous learning.

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is honoured to be named one of Alberta’s Top 75 Employers in 2023. The annual competition recognizes Alberta employers providing an outstanding place to work by going beyond expectations and offering services, opportunities, and experiences that promote a positive atmosphere.

“We are proud to receive this award following a year that challenged all our employees to find creative and innovative ways to excel online and in person,” says Suzie Johnson, Vice President, People, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. “Our employees demonstrated that we could achieve great things through resilience, commitment, and pride.”

Bow Valley College was selected as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for several initiatives, including its defined benefit pension plan, vacation benefits, and culture of continuous learning.

The College starts new employees with three weeks of paid vacation and offers additional time off between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It provides a staff development fund to encourage employees to expand their knowledge and interests through personal or professional learning.

“In promoting and living our values, we encouraged employees to pursue opportunities of lifelong learning on and off the job,” says Johnson. “This development fund recognizes their contributions and invests in their careers and overall well-being.”

Some other initiatives that make Bow Valley College a positive place to work include its Staff Development and Faculty Development processes, which encourage employees to lead the performance review process. A flexible environment features hybrid work, high-tech meeting spaces, and meeting-free Focus Fridays.

Last year, the College launched an Indigenous Awareness training course for all employees as part of its commitment to reconciliation. The College prioritizes mental health and well-being through various services, including an employee and family assistance program, free access to the headversity app, and Healthy Workplace Committee workshops.

“This year’s winners have struck a balance between the practical and progressive, incorporating flexibility where possible and ensuring they remain ahead of the curve when it comes to meeting the expectations of today’s job-seeker,” says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp.

Bow Valley College employs nearly 1,200 full- and part-time and casual employees. The College’s main campus is conveniently located in downtown Calgary with public transit at its doorstep. It is close to numerous amenities, including retail, arts, and cultural activities, and a network of pathways along the river. We are proud to be a regional post-secondary institution, allowing employees to work in their community. Bow Valley College has campuses in Okotoks, Airdrie, Cochrane, and Banff.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s only Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in virtual reality (VR), Work Integrated Learning (WIL), micro-credentials, and foundational opportunities.

