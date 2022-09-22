Bow Valley College President and CEO receives Alberta Newcomer Recognition Award

Dr. Misheck Mwaba recognized in Career and Academics category

Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President & CEO, Bow Valley College

Alberta Newcomer Recognition Awards recipient

Calgary, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outstanding achievements and contributions of Bow Valley College President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, have been recognized by the Alberta Newcomer Recognition Awards.

Dr. Mwaba received his award in the Career and Academics category at a special ceremony in downtown Calgary. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism, Muhammad Yaseen, were on hand to honour Dr. Mwaba and other accomplished award recipients.

“I am humbled to have been nominated for this prestigious award and am honoured to have won it,” says Dr. Mwaba. “Higher education brought me to Canada, first as a postdoctoral student. My career in post-secondary education has been rewarding beyond measure. I believe that access to quality, innovative, and flexible learning is critical to the economy and our community.”

Dr. Mwaba’s academic journey started as a mechanical engineering student at the University of Zambia, where he later served as an assistant professor. After achieving a Master’s and PhD, he arrived in Canada in 2003 for a postdoctoral fellowship at Carleton University. He decided to make Canada his home, starting with a stint at Atomic Energy of Canada as a mechanical R&D engineer. He then embarked on building a career in post-secondary education, first as a chair of Mechanical & Transportation Technology at Algonquin College, and dean of Media, Trades and Technology at Niagara College. In 2017, he moved west to Alberta, first as Vice President of Academic at Bow Valley College before being appointed President and CEO.

Dr. Mwaba’s contributions to academia in Alberta include finding innovative ways to meet evolving labour market needs through work-integrated learning (WIL), competency-based education, and reskilling and upskilling. A champion of Alberta colleges at the national level, Dr. Mwaba is working with his counterparts to create a framework for micro-credentials.

Under his leadership and direction, Bow Valley College adopted MS Teams to teach students in China long before the pandemic. His guidance led to the creation of virtual reality simulations and a VR lab for students, the doubling of programs offered through the School of Technology, and the new Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts. He leads his team in developing and nurturing programs that prepare graduates for in-demand jobs in Alberta, filling talent gaps.

“Dr. Misheck Mwaba is a visionary thinker whose advocacy and knowledge are highly regarded in the Canadian post-secondary community,” says Shannon Bowen-Smed, Chair, Bow Valley College Board of Governors. “His dedication to higher education, academic excellence in teaching and learning, and research and innovation is remarkable.”

He is the first Black college president in Alberta and is an inspiration to international students and all newcomers. His accomplishments have received praise from the High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Canada. Dr. Mwaba has served as a volunteer on numerous boards and committees. Earlier this month, he was awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

