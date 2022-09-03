U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1800
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,905.39
    -269.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Bow Valley College President and CEO honoured with a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

Bow Valley College
·2 min read

Dr. Misheck Mwaba receives Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal

Courtesy: Premier Jason Kenney
Courtesy: Premier Jason Kenney

Calgary, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is proud to announce its President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, has been awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. Dr. Mwaba graciously accepted the award from the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta and the Premier of Alberta at a ceremony in downtown Calgary.

“Receiving this medal in honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an honour and a privilege,” says Dr. Mwaba. “I am humbled by the distinguished meaning behind it and touched that it is in recognition of my service in post-secondary education, an industry I am passionate about and that continues to inspire me.”

Dr. Mwaba is one of 7,000 Albertans who will be awarded the commemorative medal celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the Throne. It is bestowed upon dedicated individuals who have contributed significantly to the province of Alberta.

Dr. Mwaba was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Bow Valley College in 2020, following his time as Vice President, Academic at the College. His contributions to the post-secondary system include finding innovative ways to make higher education more accessible. He has been recognized as a leader in implementing micro-credentials, including for his critical role in creating a national committee and a pan-Canadian College framework for micro-credentials.

In addition, Dr. Mwaba skillfully navigated Bow Valley College through the pandemic and was instrumental in developing cutting-edge virtual reality technology and a laboratory at the College. He has sat on many prestigious boards and committees at the federal and provincial levels.

“The Queen’s Jubilee Medal is acknowledgement of Dr. Mwaba’s dedication to post-secondary education, his enthusiasm for uncovering contemporary learning options, and removing barriers to students,” says Shannon Bowen-Smed, Chair of the Bow Valley College Board of Governors. “He continues to support economic development in the province of Alberta, helping thousands of students realize their skills and build successful careers.”

Dr. Mwaba is the first Black college president in Alberta history. Originally from Zambia, he is an inspiration to many, including the immigrant community.

About Bow Valley College  

Calgary and region’s largest Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines for healthcare and social programs. One of Canada’s top 50 research colleges, Bow Valley College invests in virtual reality (VR), Work Integrated Learning (WIL), micro-credentials, and foundational opportunities.

-30-

Attachment

CONTACT: Shannon van Leenen Bow Valley College 403-671-3274 shvanleenen@bowvalleycollege.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks’ new CEO has a tough act to follow as Howard Schultz’s successor. Here’s what we know about him

    Laxman Narasimhan found himself during the pandemic in a small London apartment with his 80-year-old mother, separated from his wife and family. Now he’s Howard Schultz’s handpicked successor at Starbucks.

  • Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state's open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.

  • Roundtable: What about President Biden's student debt forgiveness plan?

    What do you think about President Biden’s plan to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans?

  • Proud Boy’s Feud Is New Mess in DeSantis School Takeover

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookAt least they do not call themselves The Proud Men.They are the Proud Boys, which befits their juvenile quest for attention.Just look at 30-year-old Nicholas Radovich, who showed up in a Proud Boys hat and T-shirt at an Aug. 23rd election night celebration following a triple win for right-wing school board candidates in Saratoga, Florida. The three victories tipped the board from a longstanding 3-2 liberal majority to a 4-1 conservativ

  • How Biden’s debt forgiveness plan could transform income-driven repayment

    Story at a glance Within President Biden’s historic student debt forgiveness announcement was a critical addition to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. Biden proposed a new IDR plan that would let the federal government cover a borrower’s unpaid monthly interest. The Education Department would also be allowed to forgive loans once they hit 10 years for…

  • Should schools ban cell phones? Parents are torn.

    Julia Wilburn's son was about to start sixth grade when, after much discussion, she and her husband decided to get their rising middle-schooler a smartphone. In the year since, Wilburn says, she's come to see the perks of him having a phone: It makes it easier to coordinate pickups and drop-offs at his school in downtown Nashville; it's fun to share funny videos with him by text; and it's nice when her kid calls home while he's sleeping over at his grandparents' house. But when it comes to cellp

  • Black girls are 4.19 times more likely to get suspended than white girls – and hiring more teachers of color is only part of the solution

    Race, class and gender can not only impact the education that students receive, but also the punishments they receive. Courtney Hale/iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty ImagesAndrea Joseph-McCatty is an assistant professor at the College of Social Work at the University of Tennessee. Her research examines disproportional school suspensions and, in particular, the ways in which inequity impacts the experiences of students of color. Below are highlights from an interview with The Conversation. An

  • Five ways student loan borrowers can prepare to apply for forgiveness

    In a matter of weeks, the Biden administration is set to unveil applications for student borrowers to register for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. Under the effort announced last week, some borrowers will be able to apply for up to $10,000 in forgiveness, and double that sum for Pell Grant recipients. The administration says…

  • China locks down city of 21 million following spike in COVID-19 cases

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Teacher Who Sued School District After Deadnaming Student Gets $95K

    A Kansas court ruled that a school must pay a teacher $95,000 after she was suspended for refusing to call a student by their preferred pronouns and name.

  • What’s Needed to Fix the Nation’s Teaching Crisis

    The U.S. needs to treat the teacher shortage with the same urgency it applied to semiconductors, writes Stanley Litow.

  • Jessica Simpson's Kids are Her Total Minis in First Day Back-to-School Photo

    Jessica Simpson’s kids are heading back to school and the proud mama shared a photo of the duo, who are looking so grown up! 10-year-old Maxwell and 9-year-old Ace put their arms around each other on their first big day and they both look like Simpson’s mini. “These two had an amazing first day of […]

  • Crystal school teacher accused of sexually assaulting his cousins while they were minors

    A 28-year-old Crystal school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two of his cousins more than 100 times while the two of them were minors.

  • Progressive NYC School Administrator Put on Paid Leave After Sting Video

    Trinity School said that it would be placing an administrator who admitted to laundering progressive politics into the classroom on paid leave.

  • Should Student Loans be Forgiven? New Poll Reveals Americans Are Divided

    The news on everyone's mind over the past week -- if not the past several years -- has been the mounting student loan crisis in America. In late August, GOBankingRates polled readers on their...

  • Worst national reading and math scores in decades show large pandemic-fueled equity gaps

    National assessments show that 9-year-olds suffered big drops in reading and math scores, with students who were already struggling seeing the biggest decline.

  • Stay or return home? Tough choice for Ukrainian refugees as school year starts

    Ukrainian children streamed into new schools across central Europe for the first time on Thursday, staying abroad after others returned home to familiar classrooms and the dangers of war. With many having not attended previously as their parents, after fleeing to central Europe, kept them out of local schools in hopes of a quick end to the war, the continuing conflict had school systems in Poland, Czech Republic and elsewhere braced for potentially hundreds of thousands of new foreign students. At Warsaw's Tadeusz Gajcy School No. 58 where refugee students, some wearing traditional vyshyvanka embroidered shirts, walked to class with their backpacks in tow, Ukrainian flags stood inside the entrance.

  • Trans Students Required to Submit “Evidence” to Use Bathroom of Choice

    A Virginia school district has implemented a new policy requiring transgender students to submit “evidence” to school officials so that they can use the bathroom that aligns with their gender of choice, according to NBC News. These documents include disciplinary and criminal records. What does that have to do with going to the bathroom? No idea.

  • Russian invaders check students’ backpacks at school entrance in occupied Mariupol

    Invading Russian forces are checking students’ backpacks at the entrance to a school in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, city mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Sept. 1.

  • Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job

    Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for Senate, told teachers' unions they will be his "first" call for education policy if he is elected.