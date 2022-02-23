U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Bow Wave LLC Receives HUBZone Certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration

·1 min read

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow Wave LLC (https://www.bowwavellc.com), a leading provider in services for mission critical fields to support National Security, is pleased to announce the company's certification as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) business by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The HUBZone program promotes small business growth in historically underutilized business zones with a goal of awarding at least 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone certified companies each year.

SBA HubZone Certified
SBA HubZone Certified

"Bow Wave's HUBZone certification enables us to help Federal Government agencies and prime contract holders meet their contractual set-aside targets, while providing jobs for individuals in underutilized communities," says Joshua Skule, President of Bow Wave LLC.

To achieve HUBZone certification, Bow Wave met specific criteria defined by the SBA that includes 35% or more of its employees residing within HUBZone regions. As a certified HUBZone small business, Bow Wave may receive program benefits including eligibility for HUBZone set-aside awards, competitive and sole source contracting, 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions, as well as subcontracting opportunities.

About Bow Wave LLC

Bow Wave LLC is an SBA certified HUBZone small business providing subject matter expertise and professional technology services for a variety of mission critical fields to support National Security. Our experts in cybersecurity, counterintelligence, data science and transformative services provide innovative and proven hi-tech solutions. Bow Wave professionals mitigate risk and enhance resilience in today's dynamic environment. For more information, visit www.bowwavellc.com

Bow Wave LLC (PRNewsfoto/Bow Wave LLC)
Bow Wave LLC (PRNewsfoto/Bow Wave LLC)
Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bow-wave-llc-receives-hubzone-certification-by-the-us-small-business-administration-301487823.html

SOURCE Bow Wave LLC

