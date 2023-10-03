Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Stock Catapults 35% Though Its Price And Business Still Lag The Industry

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. But the last month did very little to improve the 61% share price decline over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Bowen Coking Coal may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x, since almost half of all companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 98.5x and even P/S higher than 544x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Bowen Coking Coal Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Bowen Coking Coal has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Bowen Coking Coal would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has also set the world alight, thanks to the last 12 months of incredible growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per annum as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 278% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Bowen Coking Coal's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Bowen Coking Coal's recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As expected, our analysis of Bowen Coking Coal's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bowen Coking Coal (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

