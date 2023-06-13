Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bowen Coking Coal Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$18m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$74m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bowen Coking Coal will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Bowen Coking Coal is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$182m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 43% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bowen Coking Coal given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bowen Coking Coal is its debt-to-equity ratio of 180%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

