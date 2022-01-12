U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,151.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,837.00
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.80
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.83
    +0.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.23
    -1.17 (-6.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3780
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,976.93
    +1,091.01 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.79
    +30.37 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.57
    +45.20 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Bowery Farming Secures $150 Million Credit Facility Led by KKR to Accelerate Growth

·5 min read

--Total funding for leading U.S. vertical farming company reaches more than $647 million, including Series C equity round of $325 million in 2021, the largest-ever private fundraise for an indoor farming company

--Company maintains commercial category leadership in more than 800 stores with retail partners that represent half of U.S. grocery market; doubled revenue in 2021

--Bowery to use latest financing to continue growth of its smart indoor farm network across U.S., including expansion beyond East Coast with new farms in Georgia and Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowery Farming ("Bowery" or "the Company"), the largest vertical farming company in the United States, today announced it has secured a $150 million credit facility led by private credit accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Bowery Farming)
(PRNewsfoto/Bowery Farming)

This independent, third-party funding will accelerate the expansion of Bowery's network of smart indoor farms beyond the East Coast and brings its total debt and equity capital raised to more than $647 million -- representing the strongest institutional backing in the Controlled Environmental Agriculture industry. KKR's credit investment follows Bowery's $325 million Series C funding in 2021 led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC.

The Company also announced today that it is building two new state-of-the-art farms serving the Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas metro areas. The farms will create more than 200 year-round green jobs across both markets and provide locally grown produce to a population of 20 million and 16 million within a 200-mile radius of Locust Grove, Georgia and Arlington, Texas, respectively. Both farms are expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

The two new farms, leveraging billions of data points collected from previous farms, will feature industry-leading tech innovations resulting in efficiency improvements to all elements of the grow environment, from LED lighting to water recapture to climate control, ultimately improving quality and yield. These farms represent a recommitment to Bowery's sustainability goals; the company plans to use power from 100% renewable sources.

"We're thrilled to announce our expansion beyond the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions," said Irving Fain, CEO and Founder of Bowery Farming. "KKR's support is a testament to the proven success of our business model and a strong vote of confidence in our technology leadership and ability to address critical challenges in the current agricultural system. There is enormous economic opportunity that comes with supporting our mission to democratize access to local, pesticide-free Protected Produce, and now we are ready to continue our growth more rapidly."

The new financing will also provide resources to accelerate advancements in farm design and the BoweryOS, giving more communities access to a reliable supply of locally-grown produce, year-round. Bowery's proprietary farm design and technology have been a key priority since the Company was founded and are at the heart of its efficient and scalable business model. The BoweryOS, the central nervous system of the business, integrates software, hardware, sensors, computer vision systems, AI, and robotics to orchestrate and automate the entirety of operations. Each new farm comes online in record speed, collectively benefitting from the power of the network and its billions of data points.

"We are excited to support Bowery's pioneering efforts in vertical farming, which are directly contributing to the resiliency of our food supply," said Michelle Hour, Director at KKR. "We believe that Bowery has the right commercial model, technology and team to capitalize on the rapidly growing consumer demand for sustainably-sourced food, and we look forward to helping the Company continue to innovate and scale to benefit communities across the United States."

Bowery has continued to grow at a significant pace in 2021 and achieved a number of milestones; highlights include:

  • More than doubling revenue

  • Opening Farm X, a state-of-the-art innovation hub for plant science in Kearny New Jersey, expanding R&D capacity by nearly 300%

  • Transforming an industrial site in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania into a technologically advanced smart farm

  • Breaking ground on two additional large-scale commercial farms in Locust Grove, Georgia (located in Henry County near Atlanta, home to rapid population and job growth) and Arlington, Texas (located in the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, a rapidly growing technology and manufacturing hub)

  • Expanding our reach to more than 800 stores through a partnership with Wakefern, the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative, including brands such as Gourmet Garage, Shoprite, Fairway, The Fresh Grocer, and Dearborn Market

# # #

About Bowery

Founded in 2015, Bowery Farming is on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, local, safe, and sustainable produce. Bowery builds smart indoor farms near cities, growing fresher, pesticide-free Protected Produce with bold flavor in precisely controlled environments, 365 days a year. At the heart of the farm is the proprietary BoweryOS, which integrates software, hardware, sensors, AI, computer vision systems, machine learning models, and robotics to orchestrate and automate the entirety of its operations. As a result, each farm creates far less waste and uses a fraction of the water and land compared to traditional agriculture.

Based in New York City, Bowery is the largest vertical farming company in the United States, serving major e-commerce platforms and more than 800 grocery stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including Albertsons Companies (Safeway and Acme), Amazon Fresh, Giant Food, Walmart, Wakefern, Weis, Whole Food Markets, and specialty grocers, with produce that's harvested year-round at peak freshness, delivered within days of harvest.

Bowery has raised more than $497 million in equity funding from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Temasek, GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, as well as some of the foremost thought leaders in food, including Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.

Media Contact

Rachel Alkon
Ralkon@boweryfarming.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bowery-farming-secures-150-million-credit-facility-led-by-kkr-to-accelerate-growth-301458918.html

SOURCE Bowery Farming

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why PayPal Stock Plunged 19% in 2021

    A couple of quarterly revenue misses and weak guidance for 2022 by this pandemic winner spooked Wall Street.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    Lemonade is still more than 75% below its all-time high even after today's bounce. Instead, there's a massive rally happening in high-growth tech stocks that have been beaten down in recent months, and Lemonade certainly belongs to this group. Fears about inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on speculative stocks recently, and the benchmark 10-Year Treasury yield has pulled back significantly from its peak, so it seems to be calming investors down.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.