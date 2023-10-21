Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bowler Metcalf's shares before the 25th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bowler Metcalf has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of ZAR10.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bowler Metcalf's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bowler Metcalf paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Bowler Metcalf's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bowler Metcalf's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Bowler Metcalf has increased its dividend at approximately 0.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bowler Metcalf for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Bowler Metcalf is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Bowler Metcalf is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Bowler Metcalf, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Bowler Metcalf is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bowler Metcalf and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

