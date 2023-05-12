Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bowler Metcalf is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = R87m ÷ (R783m - R46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Bowler Metcalf has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Chemicals industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Bowler Metcalf's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bowler Metcalf.

So How Is Bowler Metcalf's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Bowler Metcalf, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bowler Metcalf doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On Bowler Metcalf's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Bowler Metcalf's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 82% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Bowler Metcalf and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

