Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bowler Metcalf:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = R73m ÷ (R844m - R85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Bowler Metcalf has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 15%.

JSE:BCF Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bowler Metcalf's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Bowler Metcalf, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Bowler Metcalf's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bowler Metcalf doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Bowler Metcalf isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 96% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

