Is Bowler Metcalf Limited's (JSE:BCF) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) has had a rough week with its share price down 9.9%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Bowler Metcalf's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bowler Metcalf is:

10% = R74m ÷ R708m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Bowler Metcalf's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

As you can see, Bowler Metcalf's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 18%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. As a result, Bowler Metcalf's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared Bowler Metcalf's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 16% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Bowler Metcalf's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bowler Metcalf Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 41% (meaning the company retains59% of profits) in the last three-year period, Bowler Metcalf's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Bowler Metcalf has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Bowler Metcalf's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Bowler Metcalf's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

