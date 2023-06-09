Bowlero Corp.'s (NYSE:BOWL) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

It's not a stretch to say that Bowlero Corp.'s (NYSE:BOWL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Hospitality industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Bowlero's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Bowlero could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Bowlero's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 34% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 109% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.3% per annum during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 16% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Bowlero is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On Bowlero's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Given that Bowlero's revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Bowlero that you need to take into consideration.

