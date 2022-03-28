U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7710
    +1.7110 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,002.17
    +2,024.61 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Bowlero Corp. to Participate in IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp” Tomorrow (Mar 29)

Bowlero Corp
·1 min read
RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero”) today announced that Brett Parker, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp” tomorrow (March 29), 2-3:30pm EDT.

Other firms participating in the event include: SES AI Corp.; Nasdaq, Inc.; Vinson & Elkins LLP; Stifel; Gallagher; GTS; Morrow Sodali; ICR Inc.

Click here to register for the event.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which it acquired in 2019 and which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Contacts:

For Media:
Bowlero Corp Public Relations
pr@bowlerocorp.com

For Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Ryan Lawrence
Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com

Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com


