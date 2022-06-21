U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Bowlero Corp. to Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Bowlero Corp
1 min read
In this article:
RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, as well as the owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), today announced that management will present virtually at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on June 21-22, 2022.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/overview/default.aspx under “Events & Presentations.”

About Bowlero Corp.
Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Contacts

For Media:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Vogel
Tom.Vogel@icrinc.com

For Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com


