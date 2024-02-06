Bowlero Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$305.7m (up 12% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$65.4m (loss widened by US$64.1m from 2Q 2023).

US$0.44 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.008 loss in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bowlero Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.8% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Bowlero is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

