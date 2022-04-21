Bowling Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.95 billion | Transformation of Bowling Centers into Family Entertainment Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bowling Centers Market by Service (Bowling and amusement and Food and beverages) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The transformation of bowling centers into family entertainment centers is one of the drivers of the market. Family entertainment centers feature various attractions, such as mini bowling, laser tag, go-carts, arcade games, bumper cars, and video games. To increase the average footfall in bowling centers, major vendors such as Bowlero, ROUND ONE, Bowl America, and Lucky Strike Entertainment have ventured into the concept of family entertainment centers. Such centers facilitate different revenue generators in the same location.

Market Challenge: The threat from virtual reality is one of the challenges faced by the market. The age group of 6-34 constitutes the major share of the overall customer base of the bowling centers market. However, this age group is inclined toward virtual reality and mobile games. Virtual reality technologies have also provided consumers with an opportunity of experiencing real-life bowling at home. Technology giants and game developers offer many other virtual bowling games that are easy to download.

Market Segmentation

The bowling centers market report is segmented by service (bowling and amusement and food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bowling centers in North America.

By service, the bowling and amusement segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing market expansion activities by established players and the transformation of traditional bowling centers to family entertainment centers are driving the growth of the market segment.

Bowling Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Microsystems International Pty. Ltd., Bowlero Corp., De Zoete Inval BV, Hollywood Bowl Group plc , Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Nelson Bay Bowling & Recreation Club, Red Rock Resorts Inc., REVS Bowling & Entertainment Co., Round1 Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., South Point Hotel and Casino, Strikes and Spares, Switch Bowling, Ten Entertainment Group plc, Tenterfield Bowling Club & Motor Inn, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC , Tsogo Sun, and Twelve Strike Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

