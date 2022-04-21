U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Bowling Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.95 billion | Transformation of Bowling Centers into Family Entertainment Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bowling Centers Market by Service (Bowling and amusement and Food and beverages) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bowling Centers Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bowling Centers Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the bowling centers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.95 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The transformation of bowling centers into family entertainment centers is one of the drivers of the market. Family entertainment centers feature various attractions, such as mini bowling, laser tag, go-carts, arcade games, bumper cars, and video games. To increase the average footfall in bowling centers, major vendors such as Bowlero, ROUND ONE, Bowl America, and Lucky Strike Entertainment have ventured into the concept of family entertainment centers. Such centers facilitate different revenue generators in the same location.

  • Market Challenge: The threat from virtual reality is one of the challenges faced by the market. The age group of 6-34 constitutes the major share of the overall customer base of the bowling centers market. However, this age group is inclined toward virtual reality and mobile games. Virtual reality technologies have also provided consumers with an opportunity of experiencing real-life bowling at home. Technology giants and game developers offer many other virtual bowling games that are easy to download.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Exclusive Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The bowling centers market report is segmented by service (bowling and amusement and food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bowling centers in North America.

By service, the bowling and amusement segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing market expansion activities by established players and the transformation of traditional bowling centers to family entertainment centers are driving the growth of the market segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bowling Centers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AK Microsystems International Pty. Ltd., Bowlero Corp., De Zoete Inval BV, Hollywood Bowl Group plc , Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Nelson Bay Bowling & Recreation Club, Red Rock Resorts Inc., REVS Bowling & Entertainment Co., Round1 Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., South Point Hotel and Casino, Strikes and Spares, Switch Bowling, Ten Entertainment Group plc, Tenterfield Bowling Club & Motor Inn, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC , Tsogo Sun, and Twelve Strike

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Bowling and amusement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bowlero Corp.

  • 10.4 De Zoete Inval BV

  • 10.5 Hollywood Bowl Group plc

  • 10.6 Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC

  • 10.7 Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club

  • 10.8 Red Rock Resorts Inc.

  • 10.9 REVS Bowling Entertainment Co.

  • 10.10 Round1 Entertainment Inc.

  • 10.11 Ten Entertainment Group plc

  • 10.12 The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bowling-centers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-95-billion--transformation-of-bowling-centers-into-family-entertainment-centers-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301529116.html

SOURCE Technavio

