Bowling Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 2.95 billion | Transformation of Bowling Centers into Family Entertainment Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bowling Centers Market by Service (Bowling and amusement and Food and beverages) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the bowling centers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.95 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The transformation of bowling centers into family entertainment centers is one of the drivers of the market. Family entertainment centers feature various attractions, such as mini bowling, laser tag, go-carts, arcade games, bumper cars, and video games. To increase the average footfall in bowling centers, major vendors such as Bowlero, ROUND ONE, Bowl America, and Lucky Strike Entertainment have ventured into the concept of family entertainment centers. Such centers facilitate different revenue generators in the same location.
Market Challenge: The threat from virtual reality is one of the challenges faced by the market. The age group of 6-34 constitutes the major share of the overall customer base of the bowling centers market. However, this age group is inclined toward virtual reality and mobile games. Virtual reality technologies have also provided consumers with an opportunity of experiencing real-life bowling at home. Technology giants and game developers offer many other virtual bowling games that are easy to download.
Market Segmentation
The bowling centers market report is segmented by service (bowling and amusement and food and beverages) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for bowling centers in North America.
By service, the bowling and amusement segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing market expansion activities by established players and the transformation of traditional bowling centers to family entertainment centers are driving the growth of the market segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
Bowling Centers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AK Microsystems International Pty. Ltd., Bowlero Corp., De Zoete Inval BV, Hollywood Bowl Group plc , Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Nelson Bay Bowling & Recreation Club, Red Rock Resorts Inc., REVS Bowling & Entertainment Co., Round1 Entertainment Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., South Point Hotel and Casino, Strikes and Spares, Switch Bowling, Ten Entertainment Group plc, Tenterfield Bowling Club & Motor Inn, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC , Tsogo Sun, and Twelve Strike
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Service
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Service
5.3 Bowling and amusement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bowlero Corp.
10.4 De Zoete Inval BV
10.5 Hollywood Bowl Group plc
10.6 Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC
10.7 Nelson Bay Bowling Recreation Club
10.8 Red Rock Resorts Inc.
10.9 REVS Bowling Entertainment Co.
10.10 Round1 Entertainment Inc.
10.11 Ten Entertainment Group plc
10.12 The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
