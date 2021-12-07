U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,681.85
    +90.18 (+1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,738.80
    +511.77 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,640.76
    +415.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.53
    +59.05 (+2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.83
    +2.34 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1261
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3240
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5910
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,496.53
    +2,681.16 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.27
    +7.99 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.41
    +100.13 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

A hacker named Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo $10 million to settle a civil piracy suit

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A Canadian hacker named Gary Bowser (yes, like Mario's nemesis) has agreed to pay the company $10 million to settle a civil piracy lawsuit. Bowser, who was part of Switch hacking group Team Xecuter, was accused of being part of a "cybercriminal enterprise that hacked leading gaming consoles," as Eurogamer notes. Nintendo argued Bowser violated the company's copyright and it seems the hacks were not in another castle.

News of the settlement emerged several weeks after Bowser pleaded guilty to multiple federal hacking charges. He was fined $4.5 million in that case and faces up to 10 years in prison. Bowser, who was arrested in the Dominican Republic in October 2020 and deported to the US, admitted to having "developed, manufactured, marketed, and sold a variety of circumvention devices" that let people play ROMs on consoles. 

Recommended Stories