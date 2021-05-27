U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,200.88
    +4.89 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.64
    +141.59 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,736.28
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.07
    +23.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.86
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4206
    +0.0087 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8390
    +0.7090 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,962.00
    -94.38 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.04
    +40.74 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Box beats expectations, raises guidance as it looks for a comeback

Ron Miller and Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Box executives have been dealing with activist investor Starboard Value over the last year, along with fighting through the pandemic like the rest of us. Today the company reported earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022. Overall, it was a good quarter for the cloud content management company.

The firm reported revenue of $202.4 million up 10% compared to its year-ago result, numbers that beat Box projections of between $200 million to $201 million. Yahoo Finance reports the analyst consensus was $200.5 million, so the company also bested street expectations.

The company has faced strong headwinds the past year, in spite of a climate that has been generally favorable to cloud companies like Box. A report like this was badly needed by the company as it faces a board fight with Starboard over its direction and leadership.

Company co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie is hoping this report will mark the beginning of a positive trend. “I think you've got a better economic climate right now for IT investment. And then secondarily, I think the trends of hybrid work, and the sort of long term trends of digital transformation are very much supportive of our strategy,” he told TechCrunch in a post-earnings interview.

While Box acquired e-signature startup SignRequest in February, it won’t actually be incorporating that functionality into the platform until this summer. Levie said that what’s been driving the modest revenue growth is Box Shield, the company’s content security product and the platform tools, which enable customers to customize workflows and build applications on top of Box.

As activist investors loom, what’s next for Box?

The company is also seeing success with large accounts. Levie says that he saw the number of customers spending more than $100,000 with it grow by nearly 50% compared to the year-ago quarter. One of Box's growth strategies has been to expand the platform and then upsell additional platform services over time, and those numbers suggest that the effort is working.

While Levie was keeping his M&A cards close to the vest, he did say if the right opportunity came along to fuel additional growth through acquisition, he would definitely give strong consideration to further inorganic growth. “We're going to continue to be very thoughtful on M&A. So we will only do M&A that we think is attractive in terms of price and the ability to accelerate our roadmap, or the ability to get into a part of a market that we're not currently in,” Levie said.

A closer look at the financials

Box managed modest growth acceleration for the quarter, existing only if we consider the company’s results on a sequential basis. In simpler terms, Box’s newly reported 10% growth in the first quarter of its fiscal 2022 was better than the 8% growth it earned during the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021, but worse than the 13% growth it managed in its year-ago Q1.

With Box, however, instead of judging it by normal rules, we’re hunting in its numbers each quarter for signs of promised acceleration. By that standard, Box met its own goals.

How did investors react? Shares of the company were mixed after-hours, including a sharp dip and recovery in the value of its equity. The street appears to be confused by the results, weighing the report and working out whether its moderately accelerating growth is sufficiently enticing to warrant holding onto its equity, or more perversely if its growth is not expansive enough to fend off external parties hunting for more dramatic changes at the firm.

KKR hands Box a $500M lifeline

Sticking to a high-level view of Box’s results, apart from its growth numbers Box has done a good job shaking fluff out of its operations. The company’s operating margins (GAAP and not) both improved, and cash generation also picked up.

Perhap most importantly, Box raised its guidance from “the range of $840 million to $848 million” to “$845 to $853 million.” Is that a lot? No. It’s +$5 million to both the lower and upper-bounds of its targets. But if you squint, the company’s Q4 to Q1 revenue acceleration, and upgraded guidance could be an early indicator of a return to form.

Levie admitted that 2020 was a tough year for Box. “Obviously, last year was a complicated year in terms of the macro environment, the pandemic, just lots of different variables to deal with…” he said. But the CEO continues to think that his organization is set up for future growth.

Will Box manage to perform well enough to keep activist shareholders content? Levie thinks if he can string together more quarters like this one, he can keep Starboard at bay. “I think when you look at the next three quarters, the ability to guide up on revenue, the ability to guide up on profitability. We think it's a very very strong earnings report and we think it shows a lot of the momentum in the business that we have right now.”

Aaron Levie: ‘We have way too many manual processes in businesses’

Recommended Stories

  • Vlieghe Revives Pound Gains With Hint at Early BOE Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.Vlieghe, a member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said Thursday that such “upside” scenario hinges on a forecast-beating economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures.While he laid out more pessimistic outcomes and didn’t even rule out the use of negative interest rates, the market’s reaction signals investors are honing in on the potential of a rip-roaring recovery.“It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after, along a slightly steeper path than in my central case,” Vlieghe said.The comments fueled a gain of as much as 0.5% for the pound, the biggest one-day advance among the Group-of-10 currencies. The currency had pulled back last week after rallying toward the highest level since 2018.The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds, known as gilts, also rose, while money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.“The MPC doves are slowly but surely turning to balanced -- this is a turning point for gilts,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.Vlieghe, however, said any improvement in the labor market after the expiry of government support this year was subject to “significant uncertainty.”“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs until well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31.“It’s very useful because he’s someone who’s relatively central and very well regarded,’ said Victoria Clarke, chief U.K. economist at Banco Santander SA. “Every city economist has their own view on what might happen after the furlough scheme ends and here’s a slightly more explicit judgment on where policy might move off the back of it.”(Adds economist quote in final paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Chipmaker SigmaStar Weighs $780 Million IPO in Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SigmaStar is seeking to raise at least 5 billion yuan ($780 million) in an initial public offering in Shanghai, according to people familiar with the matter, as China expands its semiconductor industry.The startup is working with advisers toward a share sale on the Nasdaq-style STAR board as soon as this year, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The plan isn’t finalized and is subject to change, they said. The company targets a valuation of 30 billion yuan to 50 billion yuan, said one of the people.China’s semiconductor makers are seeking to capitalize on the government’s push to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles. The world’s most-populous nation wants to build a group of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., with Premier Li Keqiang pledging to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips.Founded in 2017, SigmaStar designs chips for security systems, sports cameras, self-driving vehicles, and smart home devices, among other products, according to the company’s website. Its backers include China’s Kunqiao Capital and SummitView Capital, according to CB Insights.SigmaStar representatives didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.Shanghai’s STAR board was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp. China’s securities regulator is considering tighter listing rules for the trade venue, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, Bloomberg News reported in March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 3-Senator Warren attacks JPMorgan's Dimon over 'baloney' overdraft fees

    Progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday attacked JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon after the country's largest lender reaped $1.46 billion in overdraft fees during 2020 while borrowers were struggling to make ends meet amid pandemic lockdowns. Warren told Dimon during a banking industry U.S. Senate hearing that the fees were especially egregious after federal agencies and Congress gave lenders a raft of regulatory breaks to allow them to preserve capital and better help customers. JPMorgan collected more overdraft fees than its immediate competitors, Warren said.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speakers Driving Price Action Ahead of Friday’s PCE Report

    Gold futures are inching above the $1900.00 level for the first time since January 8, underpinned by steady-to-lower Treasury yields and a falling U.S. Dollar amid growing inflation concerns after several Federal Reserve policymakers stood firm on their dovish stance over rates. There are no major reports on Wednesday so we could be looking at another cautious trade ahead of several U.S. economic reports on Thursday and the all-important Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday. In the absence of reports on Wednesday, traders will once again be looking toward Fed speakers for guidance.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust

    Investors are looking ahead to June 2. AMC shareholders of record then will be able to vote at the July annual meeting on a proposal to issue more stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • The US “labor shortage” is just a wage shortage

    The US is coming back from the pandemic recession, and all eyes are on the job market. Some business owners, and in particular restauranteurs, are complaining vociferously about the difficulty they’re having finding workers.

  • Crypto investor sues IRS over tax enforcement rules

    Investor argues that taxation of newly created tokens contradicts U.S. tax law.