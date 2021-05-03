U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Box adds Dolby's automated audio editing to its cloud-based collaboration tools

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Box is adding automated audio editing tools from Dolby to help make it a cinch for users to improve audio file quality. With the Dolby.io Media Processing APIs, you can improve speech clarity, tamp down unwanted background noise and resolve loudness issues directly on Box's platform with a few clicks, the companies said in a press release.

Dolby audio enhancements in Box
Dolby audio enhancements in Box

The integration could make life easier for podcasters and other audio creators (especially those who don't work in a soundproof studio) who use Box by helping them to rapidly boost the audio quality. It costs a maximum of five cents per minute of audio to process files with the tools. You can use them to clean up 200 minutes of audio per month for free.

Soundcloud also harnesses APIs from Dolby.io for its audio mastering service. Much like the Box integration, the aim is to give creatives an affordable, fast way to make their audio sound more professional.

