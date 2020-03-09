Box is now letting all staff work from home to reduce coronavirus risk

Box has joined a number of tech companies supporting employees to work remotely from home in response the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

It's applying the policy to all staff, regardless of location.

Late yesterday Box co-founder Aaron Levie tweeted a statement detailing the cloud computing company's response to COVID-19 -- to, as he put it, "ensure the availability of our service and safety of our employees".

We know how important secure collaboration and remote work is becoming for our customers right now. Here are a few of the measures we're taking to ensure the availability of our service and safety of our employees: https://t.co/i65ONkIgNp — Aaron Levie (@levie) March 8, 2020





In recent days Twitter has similarly encouraged all staff members to work from home. While companies including Amazon, Google, LinkedIn and Microsoft have also advised some staff to work remotely to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

In its response statement Box writes that it's enacted its business continuity plans "to ensure core business functions and technology are operational in the event of any potential disruption".

"We have long recognized the potential risks associated with service interruptions due to adverse events, such as an earthquake, power outage or a public health crisis like COVID-19, affecting our strategic, operational, stakeholder and customer obligations. This is why we have had a Business Continuity program in place to provide the policies and plans necessary for protecting Box’s operations and critical business functions," the company writes.

In a section on "workforce resilience and business continuity" it notes that work from home practices are a normal part of its business operations but says it's now extending the option to all its staff, regardless of the office or location they normally work out of -- saying it's doing so "out of an abundance of caution during COVID-19".

Other measures the company says it's taken to further reduce risk include suspending all international travel and limiting non-essential domestic travel; reducing large customer events and gatherings; and emphasizing health and hygiene across all office locations -- "by maintaining sanitation supplies and encouraging an 'if you are sick, stay home' mindset".

It also says it's conducting all new hire orientation and candidate interviews virtually.

Box names a number of tools it says it routinely uses to support mobility and remote working, including its own service for secure content collaboration; Zoom's video communication tool; the Slack messaging app; Okta for secure ID; plus additional unnamed "critical cloud tools" for ensuring "uninterrupted remote work for all employees".

Clearly spying the opportunity to onboard new users, as more companies switch on remote working as a result of COVID-19 concerns, Box's post also links to free training resources for its own cloud computing tools.



