Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd.'s (KLSE:BOXPAK) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Packaging industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd. (KLSE:BOXPAK) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's Recent Performance Look Like?

Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 8.1% last year. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 14% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.6% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

In line with expectations, Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

