U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,978.73
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.28
    +191.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.74
    +170.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.16
    +34.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.74
    +0.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0048 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2300
    +0.4010 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,770.77
    +239.07 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.93
    -11.08 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Box positive momentum continues with revenue up 18% and improved guidance

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Hey, it wasn’t that long ago that Box was lost in single-digit growth doldrums being dogged by activist investors. But today, the company announced its earnings, and revenue was up 18% over the prior year to $238.4 million, easily beating consensus estimates of $235 million, according to the company.

This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of increased growth rate, and they were so positive on that outlook they improved their guidance slightly for FY2023 from $992 million to $996 million, up from the previous range of $990 million to $996 million, as the company edges toward the $1 billion revenue mark.

The quarter is in line with its prior quarter in which revenue grew 17%. It's the kind of steady growth that is looking pretty good in the current climate. Consider that Zoom reported the other day with revenue up 12%, and Dropbox reported revenue up 9.9% in its report earlier this month.

Company co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie says the momentum is being driven by the continuing platform expansion. "So our expansion in e-signature, workflow automation, data security and compliance are all driving these results, and we're seeing more and more of our customers adopt our multiproduct packaging and suites," he said.

Levie said that the company is working hard to ensure that it is well positioned for the softening economy, which enabled it to increase guidance incrementally on revenue growth for this year, as well as guide up on its operating margin and EPS targets for the year.

He is cognizant of the shifting economic conditions, and although he is reluctant to make any predictions in this regard, he believes Box is well positioned to withstand economic ups and downs.

"Everything I will say is based on how things are today and I can't predict where the economic trends go next, but in general, we've tried to build a platform that is able to be very successful in any kind of economic environment," he said.

That's because he believes the platform's capabilities are relevant, regardless of external conditions. "We're moving to an economic environment where necessity is going to trump all else … And we believe that our product roadmap has many characteristics that align well to either lowering costs for your customers or making them more efficient as they as they run their businesses."

Box strikes back with a quarter that beats everyone’s expectations, including its own

Recommended Stories

  • Snowflake stock slides after earnings as forecast underwhelms

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday after the software company delivered a forecast for the current quarter that came in below expectations at the midpoint.

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Nvidia earnings: 'The fundamentals of the quarter itself were terrific,' analyst says

    Jim Kelleher, director of research at Argus Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia's latest quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • Why Costco Stock Could Pop Tomorrow

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) might fall into that category. Its stock price has fallen along with the market this year, and last week it plunged after other retailers posted disappointing first-quarter results. Both Target and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were caught off guard by rapid changes in consumer spending habits.

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • 2 Struggling Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    The Nasdaq is in bear market territory, and many top growth stocks are down along with it. At their peak, many growth stocks were likely grossly overvalued. A couple of stocks that stand out as particularly attractive buys at their current prices are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States.

  • Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter's board

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's time at the company has come to an end. Dorsey stepped down from Twitter's board of directors Wednesday, a change that's effective as of the company's shareholders meeting. Dorsey had already begun to distance himself from the social media platform he co-founded, leaving Twitter's chief executive role late last year to focus on Block, formerly known as Square.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Higher Today

    Cathie Wood is buying more shares of the EV maker -- and you might want to, too, based on this battery news.

  • Jack Dorsey accused of ‘backstabbing’ his own Twitter board by helping Elon Musk as shareholders meet

    Jason Goldman, one of the founding team members of Twitter, had harsh words for his former boss.

  • Nvidia Stock Falls on a Weak Outlook. It’s Another Disappointment for Tech.

    Nvidia's latest earnings were better than expected, but the company provided a soft outlook citing impacts from Covid-19 and Russia.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global. If you want to see more stocks that were sold recently, click 5 Stocks to Sell According to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global. In April 2022, Chase Coleman’s flagship fund at Tiger Global posted a decline of 15%, which pushes the […]

  • 3 Unloved Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates and tightens monetary policy to try and fight inflation, high growth but richly valued tech stocks have fallen out of favor among investors. Three that look like especially good buys right now are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT). Let's find out a bit more about these three apparently unloved tech stocks.

  • Fed Sees Half-Point Rate Hikes at the ‘Next Couple of Meetings.’ Why That’s OK.

    The central bank's minutes from its May 3-4 meeting show broad concern about reining in inflation at the risk of slowing growth.

  • 3 Stocks I Will "Never" Sell

    I managed to buy when these stocks were relatively cheap and now I'm planning to hold on to them for the rest of my life.