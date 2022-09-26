Box Sealing Machines Market Worth US$ 4.7 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR 3.9 % | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. market is expected to grow 1.2 times over the next decade, opening up the additional growth potential of approximately US$ 99 million in the projected year. Increasing consumption of packaged food products in the U.S. is one of the key factors improving the demand in box sealing machines market

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The box sealing machines often referred to as carton sealers, are used to close and seal cardboard boxes in packing lines. Box sealers provide end users with fast and efficient packaging technology. Leading companies around the world are introducing box sealers with advanced sealing technology, boosting the demand for carton sealers over the forecast period (2022-2032).



The global box sealing machine market was valued at around US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 4.0%. Box sealing machine sales are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% and top a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032.

Carton sealers are usually made of stainless steel to prevent rusting in a few years. The box sealer consists of a high performance motor and a durable side belt. Carton sealing machines are designed for automated lines and high speed tape roll replacement. The sealing machine can be adjusted in-house according to the size of the box to be sealed. The automatic sealer can pack 1500 to 1700 boxes per hour, reducing manual packing time.

With the rapid expansion of e-commerce sector and increasing global trade, the production of box sealing machines is improving the use of cartons among end users. In addition, the shipping and logistics sector often uses cartons to transport goods to each other, which is estimated to increase the market share of the carton sealing machine market.

Key Takeaways from Box Sealing Machine Market

Ø Revenues in the box sealing machine segment are projected to increase by 4% year-on-year by 2022.

Ø In terms of operation type, automated box sealing machine packages is estimated to occupy a market share of 65-70% in 2022.

Ø Food & beverages segment is expected to provide create absolute opportunity of approximately US $ 612 Mn in 2022.

Ø The U.S. box sealing machine market is expected to account for around 8% of demand share over the next decade.

Ø Sales of box sealing machine in Germany are projected to be 2.8% CAGR during the forecast period

“Automatic box sealing machines are used to provide hygiene products to customers and take advantage of the opportunities created in the market. Increasing use in the e-commerce industry is also driving the expansion of the global box sealing machine market.” – Comments FMI analyst

Box Sealing Machine Market Landscape

EndFlex, KOCH Pac-Systeme GmbH, NORDEN MACHINERY AB, PMI Kyoto Packaging Systems, BVM BRUNNER GmbH & Co. KG, Loveshaw Corp., BestPack Packaging Systems, Combi Packaging Systems, LLC, Endoline Automation, Gurki Packaging., PACKWAY INC,

Siat Spa, Wexxar Packaging, Inc., TART, Wuxi Yoye Auto Co., Ltd, Intertape Polymer Group, JOIN PACK MACHINES (PVT.) LTD, Zhejiang Dingye Machinery Co. Ltd, WestRock Company., Royal Pack Industries

