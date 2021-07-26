U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.22
    +4.43 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.86
    +28.31 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,825.50
    -11.49 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.30
    -0.35 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.71
    -0.36 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0072 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.50
    +4,615.25 (+13.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.11
    +11.63 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.43
    -2.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Box unwraps its answer to the $3.8B e-signature market: Box Sign

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Box released its new native e-signature product Box Sign on Monday, providing e-signature capability and unlimited signatures as part of Box’s business and enterprise plans at no additional cost.

The launch comes five months after the Redwood City, California-based company agreed to acquire e-signature startup SignRequest for $55 million.

Box CEO Aaron Levie told TechCrunch the company is already securing content management for 100,000 businesses, and Box Sign represents “a breakthrough product for the company” — a new category in which Box can help customers with business processes.

“We are building out a content cloud that powers the lifecycle of content so customers can retain and manage it,” Levie said. “Everyday, there are more transactions around onboarding a customer, closing a deal or an audit, but these are still done manually. We are moving that to digital and enabling the request of signatures around the content.”

Here’s how it works: Users can send documents for e-signature directly from Box to anyone, even those without a Box account. Places for signature requests and approvals can be created anywhere on the document. All of this integrates across popular apps like Salesforce and includes email reminders and deadline notifications. As with Box’s offerings, the signatures are also secure and compliant.

The global e-signature software market was estimated to be around $1.8 billion in 2020, according to Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, while IDC expects it to grow to $3.8 billion by 2023.

Levie considers the market still early as less than one-third of organizations use e-signature due to legacy tool limitations and cost barriers, revealing massive future opportunities. However, that may be changing: Box worked with banks during the pandemic that were still relying on mailing, scanning and faxing documents to help them adapt to digital processes. It also surveyed its customers last year around product capabilities, and the No. 1 “ask” was e-signature, he said.

He mentioned major players DocuSign and Adobe Sign — two products it will continue to integrate with — among the array of technology within the space. He said that Box is not trying to compete with any player, but saw a need from customers and wanted to proceed with an option for them.

The e-signature offering also follows the hiring of Diego Dugatkin in June as Box’s new chief product officer. Prior to joining, Dugatkin was vice president of product management for Adobe Document Cloud and led strategy and execution for Adobe’s suite of products, including Adobe Sign.

“Our strategy has been for many years to expand our portfolio and power more advanced use cases, as well as a vision to have one platform to manage everything,” Levie said. “Diego has two decades of tremendous domain experience, and he will make a massive dent in powering this for us.”

In addition to the e-signature product, Box also introduced its Enterprise Plus plan that includes all of the company’s major add-ons, as well as advanced e-signature capabilities that will be available later this summer, the company said.

Aaron Levie: ‘We have way too many manual processes in businesses’

 

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 26th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout following last week’s gains.

  • Aave, Chainlink Lead Altcoin Rally as Bitcoin Soars Most in 6 Weeks

    The price of bitcoin cash and ether also rose in the past 24 hours.

  • Amazon Job Posting Hints at Plan to Accept Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s payments team is exploring letting customers use cryptocurrencies to pay for their orders -- a development that’s roiling digital currency markets.An Amazon job posting published online last week seeks a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.” After Insider reported the existence of the posting earlier, Bitcoin surged near $40,000. Amazon shares gained about 1% in New York at 10:22 a.m.Read more: Bitcoin Nears $40,000 as Shorts Fuel Rally on Amazon Specul

  • WhatsApp boss says Pegasus spyware is internet’s ‘wake up call’ and Apple not doing ‘enough’ to secure iPhones

    ‘Mobile phones are either safe for everyone or they are not safe for everyone’, Will Cathcart added

  • Bitcoin’s Adoption Is Growing. Now It’s Amazon’s Time To Accept It

    Online ecommerce giant Amazon is set to start accepting Bitcoin payments this year and could develop its native token by 2022.

  • This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of

    Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup is officially the best-selling smartphone lineup on the planet, and that really shouldn’t surprise anyone out there. These new iPhone models mark Apple’s first big smartphone redesign since 2017 when the iPhone X first debuted. Not only do Apple’s latest iPhones sport a new look, but it’s also actually a … The post This is the stunning all-screen iPhone 13 everyone’s been dreaming of appeared first on BGR.

  • The Future of Gaming

    Video games are undergoing a massive shift from pay-to-play to free games. But what's even more amazing is the future -- in some free games you will accumulate digital assets that increase in value.

  • Samsung's 'The Wall' will be used to form a virtual movie studio

    Samsung has struck a partnership with 'Parasite' studio CJ ENM to provide massive microLED displays for its virtual production studio.

  • Analysis: 5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • Oculus makes it easier to create mixed reality apps

    Oculus has unveiled a toolkit that makes it easier to create mixed reality apps — expect many more of them in the future.

  • Why every robot needs a spiffy hat

    Tomorrow's robotic workforce will be just like us, putting their robo-pants on one leg at a time.

  • Steam Deck can limit frame rates to give you longer battery life

    Valve has revealed that the Steam Deck will offer a frame rate limiter to keep battery life in check.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 26th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $36,000 levels would support an extended crypto rally on the day.

  • Valve Says It Hasn't Found A Game That The Steam Deck Can't Handle

    Valve’s Steam Deck is a powerful piece of hardware, based on the specs released. According to Valve, it’s powerful enough to play everything the company has tested on it at 30 fps or more.

  • LG's new Tone Free earbuds have a case that doubles as a wireless dongle

    LG has revealed its new range of wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 25th, 2021

    Following an early in the week sell-off, Bitcoin rose for a 4th consecutive day on Saturday. A move back through to $34,500 levels would support the broader market once more.

  • ‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack

    It was the start of a steamy Friday two Augusts ago when Jason Whisler settled in for a working breakfast at the Coffee Ranch restaurant in the Texas Panhandle city of Borger. Borger's computer system had been hacked. Across Texas, similar scenes played out in nearly two dozen communities hit by a cyberattack officials ultimately tied to a Russia-based criminal syndicate.

  • Motorola's next Edge flagship phone might drop the curved display

    A leak suggests that Motorola's next flagship phone line, the Edge 20, might drop the curved 'endless' display that drew criticism.

  • China launches 6-month campaign to clean up apps

    China’s industry ministry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.” The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online notice that, among other things, companies must fix pop-ups on apps that deceive and mislead users or force them to use services they might not want. The order is part of a wider effort to crack down on tech industries and police use of personal information.