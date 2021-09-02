U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.49
    +14.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.82
    +148.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,346.50
    +37.12 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.89
    +17.83 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.22
    +1.63 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0050 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0120
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,591.40
    +1,169.18 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.21
    +3.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Box, Zoom chief product officers discuss how the changing workplace drove their latest collaboration

Christine Hall
·2 min read

If the past 18 months is any indication, the nature of the workplace is changing. And while Box and Zoom already have integrations together, it makes sense for them to continue to work more closely.

Their newest collaboration is the Box app for Zoom, a new type of in-product integration that allows users to bring apps into a Zoom meeting to provide the full Box experience.

While in Zoom, users can securely and directly access Box to browse, preview and share files from Zoom — even if they are not taking part in an active meeting. This new feature follows a Zoom integration Box launched last year with its “Recommended Apps” section that enables access to Zoom from Box so that workflows aren’t disrupted.

The companies’ chief product officers, Diego Dugatkin with Box and Oded Gal with Zoom, discussed with TechCrunch why seamless partnerships like these are a solution for the changing workplace.

The Zoom-Five9 deal is a big bet for the video conferencing company

With digitization happening everywhere, an integration of “best-in-breed” products for collaboration is essential, Dugatkin said. Not only that, people don’t want to be moving from app to app, instead wanting to stay in one environment.

“It’s access to content while never having to leave the Zoom platform,” he added.

It’s also access to content and contacts in different situations. When everyone was in an office, meeting at a moment’s notice internally was not a challenge. Now, more people are understanding the value of flexibility, and both Gal and Dugatkin expect that spending some time at home and some time in the office will not change anytime soon.

As a result, across the spectrum of a company, there is an increasing need for allowing and even empowering people to work from anywhere, Dugatkin said. That then leads to a conversation about sharing documents in a secure way for companies, which this collaboration enables.

The new Box and Zoom integration enables meeting in a hybrid workplace: chat, video, audio, computers or mobile devices, and also being able to access content from all of those methods, Gal said.

“Companies need to be dynamic as people make the decision of how they want to work,” he added. “The digital world is providing that flexibility.”

This long-term partnership is just scratching the surface of the continuous improvement the companies have planned, Dugatkin said.

Dugatkin and Gal expect to continue offering seamless integration before, during and after meetings: utilizing Box’s cloud storage, while also offering the ability for offline communication between people so that they can keep the workflow going.

“As Diego said about digitization, we are seeing continuous collaboration enhanced with the communication aspect of meetings day in and day out,” Gal added. “Being able to connect between asynchronous and synchronous with Zoom is addressing the future of work and how it is shaping where we go in the future.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Why iQiyi Is Soaring Today

    Chinese tech stock iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) was a rocket on Wednesday. After U.S. market hours on Tuesday, iQiyi unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, in a splashy, live-streamed event. Among other features, iQiyi is touting the set's iQUT feature cinema, which it says provides a 2,000-inch screen that matches the collective display of 20 80-inch TVs.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels will be key, however, to support another breakout day ahead.

  • What Elon Musk's Offbeat "Tesla Bot" Could Really Be

    During the AI Day event of electric automaker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the company's maverick CEO Elon Musk revealed a new product concept, the "Tesla Bot." A humanoid robot or android, the robot was represented by a Tesla employee wearing a tight full-body jumpsuit who cavorted and pranced about onstage to the accompaniment of a rhythmic techno soundtrack, followed by remarks from Musk. After using the company AI Day to discuss the artificial intelligence used in the Tesla vehicle Autopilot, and the Dojo supercomputer intended to "educate" the Autopilot in successfully identifying the hazards of metropolitan streets, Musk presented the Bot and said it will operate using the same systems.

  • A Word from Mike Sievert on T-Mobile’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

    By Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile US, Inc

  • Why I'm Not Buying Duolingo Stock

    Language learning app Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) provides investors with a lot to like. It's rare for a young company to combine high growth with profitability as Duolingo does, so it's easy to understand why investors are excited about this stock. Duolingo shares an impressive stat in many of its filings: Since the app launched in 2012, it's been downloaded over 500 million times.

  • These robotics and automation stocks could climb up to 68% in the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors looking for the best stock-market performance have been well-served for many years by focusing on companies using new technology to increase their sales quickly and steadily. The performance of the S&P 500 index has borne this out.

  • Bitcoin 2 Scenarios For The Low Volume Environment

    Bitcoin continues to linger around the 50K resistance which can be interpreted as strength since resistance levels are usually rejected quickly in a weak market. That does not guarantee a bullish break out will follow, BUT broader price structure favros such a scenario at the moment.

  • Apple makes major changes to App Store rules after investigation

    Apple will make changes to the way the App Store works after an investigation by regulators. Until now, Apple had required that all such apps go through directly, and the companies were banned from even suggesting to users that they could sign up in other ways. The concession is part of a deal with Japan’s anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games.

  • Juniper Breach Mystery Starts to Clear With New Details on Hackers and U.S. Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Days before Christmas in 2015, Juniper Networks Inc. alerted users that it had been breached. In a brief statement, the company said it had discovered “unauthorized code” in one of its network security products, allowing hackers to decipher encrypted communications and gain high-level access to customers’ computer systems.Further details were scant, but Juniper made clear the implications were serious: It urged users to download a software update “with the highest priority.”More t

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Google Might Design Its Own Computer Chips — Just Like Apple Did

    The tech giant may be planning to roll out computer processors made in-house in laptops and tablets from 2023, according to a report.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Integration Roadmap Expected At Dreamforce

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing, merger synergies will be key.

  • This Massive Market Could Boost Apple Stock

    The arrival of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest product line -- the iPhone -- but is also allowing it to expand its operations and flex its pricing power in a market where it has historically struggled. India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple's fortunes in a historically tough market. The price-sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a sizable player in India so far, but that seems to be changing.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 2nd, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day. Avoiding a return to sub-$0.30 levels would bring $0.33 levels into play…

  • Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Amidst Data Breaches and Work from Home, This Company is Making a Name for Itself in Cybersecurity

    Image by xresch from Pixabay Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs