Boxed and Aeon Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Partnership, Launch Software & Services in Vietnam

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an online platform which sells household consumables in bulk and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, and AEON CO LTD (“AEON”), one of the largest retailers in Asia, today announced a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AEON’s affiliate, AEON Vietnam Company Limited, targeting to launch Boxed’s end-to-end software and services platform in the Vietnamese market by the end of 2022.



In September of 2021, Boxed and AEON launched a partnership to use Boxed’s proprietary e-commerce technology to power AEON e-commerce capabilities in the Malaysian market. Following successful implementation in Malaysia, Boxed and AEON will be officially expanding their partnership into Vietnam and will continue to explore expanding into additional markets. Utilizing Boxed’s technology will be critical in supporting AEON’s initiatives in developing its e-commerce capabilities throughout Vietnam.

“We are excited to build on the execution of our proprietary software & services platform by expanding our partnership with AEON into Vietnam,” said Jared Yaman, Co-founder and COO of Boxed. “This will be our first implementation not in English, demonstrating our ability to execute in international markets.”

In addition to Malaysia, and now Vietnam, Boxed and Aeon are exploring a partnership in other markets as well, including Indonesia.

“Aeon has been a great partner for us in Malaysia, and we are really excited to replicate our ecommerce synergy in such a dynamic economy as Vietnam, and potentially other strategic markets in the near future,” said Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed.

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com .

