U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.75
    -12.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,464.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,221.75
    -80.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +4.18 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    -18.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3930
    +0.5960 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.63
    -816.32 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Boxed, Inc. to Execute Sale of Spresso Software Business Through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process

Boxed, Inc.
·5 min read
Boxed, Inc.
Boxed, Inc.

Company winding down retail operations in orderly manner

NEW YORK, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce technology company that provides bulk pantry consumables to business and household customers, announced today that it, and all of its subsidiaries, initiated voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to execute a sale of its Spresso software business to its first lien secured lenders while continuing to streamline operations, including an efficient and orderly wind-down of its remaining retail business.

Boxed has been working diligently to improve its financial structure, having entered into a Forbearance Agreement with its first lien secured lenders as a critical, interim solution to protect the business. However, in line with its efforts to counter the challenging business environment, the Company made the difficult yet necessary decision to wind down its retail e-commerce operations over the next several weeks. The Company’s Board of Directors has unanimously determined that seeking Chapter 11 protection is the most appropriate path forward.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, and one that we reached only after carefully evaluating and exhausting all available options. Although this outcome is not what we worked so hard for, we are thankful to everyone, including our customers, who have supported us along the way. Looking to the future, we are incredibly excited to watch the Spresso business continue under new ownership,” said Chieh Huang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boxed. “I am immensely grateful for each and every team member throughout the past decade who has contributed to the journey of Boxed. Through their hard work and dedication, they made a lasting impact on the e-commerce consumables industry.”

Boxed intends to fund and protect its near-term operations and cover administrative expenses through access to its cash collateral as the Company winds down during the Chapter 11 process and transitions its Spresso business to a new separate legal entity that will continue as a going concern. The Spresso business customers are not anticipated to see any disruption of service throughout the sale process. The Company has also filed certain customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court to facilitate a smooth transition of operations. These motions are expected to be approved within the first few days of the case following the filing.

More information about Boxed’s Chapter 11 case can be found at https://dm.epiq11.com/Boxed.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (US) LLP and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP are serving as legal advisors, FTI Consulting is serving as financial advisor, and Solomon Partners Securities, LLC is serving as investment banker to Boxed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” and “will,” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s wind-down of its remaining retail business, the Company’s fulfillment of obligations to its customers and suppliers, the Company’s ability to fund and protect near-term operations and cover administrative expenses and the expected approval of motions related to the Chapter 11 process. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the Company’s access to additional capital, the outcome of its previously announced strategic alternatives process, macroeconomic conditions affecting the Company’s industry, atypical retail interest and the other factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce technology company that provides bulk pantry consumables to business and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Media & Investors
Boxed@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Oil prices jump in blow to global inflation hopes

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggest that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedInvestors have been paying more on trades because

  • America's Best Housing Markets For Growth & Stability

    Gone are the days of a sub-3% mortgage, commonplace during the housing market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to combat inflation. As a result, … Continue reading → The post Best Housing Markets for Growth and Stability – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools down

    Bitcoin dipped on Monday morning in Asia but held above US$28,000. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos dropped following a week unsettled by regulatory woes.

  • China's March factory activity growth falters on weaker demand - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity growth stalled in March, weighed down by slowing production and weaker global demand and adding to uncertainty about a post-COVID recovery, a private sector survey showed on Monday. "Only by working hard to stabilise employment, increase household income, and improve market expectations, can the government reach its goal of restoring and expanding consumption."

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil jumps $5/bbl as surprise OPEC+ output cuts jolt markets

    Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.