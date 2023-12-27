Boxing Day boost for retailers as footfall jumps

boxing day sales

Discounts helped to lure shoppers back to the high street on Boxing Day, providing a boost to retailers after a pre-Christmas slump in sales.

Footfall across all retail outlets was up 4pc on Boxing Day compared to last year, fuelled by an 8.8pc jump on Britain’s high streets.

According to figures from industry analyst MRI Software, there was a particularly sharp increase in central London, where footfall was up almost 11pc.

However, market towns and regional cities were also significantly busier.

The latest figures will provide some cheer for retailers amid concerns that shoppers spent less in the run-up to Christmas because of cost of living pressures.

Data released last weekend suggested that fewer people were out spending in stores on Christmas Eve this year, with MRI Software attributing this in part to the squeeze on household finances.

Footfall on Christmas Eve was down by around 30pc compared to 2022, which was in part fuelled by it coinciding with Sunday trading hours.

Jenni Matthews, of MRI Software, said it would be “interesting to see how the rest of the week pans out for retail as we close out 2023”, particularly after the Boxing Day boost.

She said: “We can’t forget that many people may be tightening their purse strings given the cost of living, or may still be spending time with their families on Boxing Day and not be heading out to stores and destinations until later in the week.”

Retailers have been slashing their prices in recent days in a bid to get cash-strapped customers back into their stores.

December is a crucial month for retailers, with the British Retail Consortium estimating that it accounts for around a 10th of companies’ total revenues.

Economists at PwC earlier this month said it was expecting deeper discounting than usual on Boxing Day, amid signs that some retailers were entering the festive period with more stock than usual.

They said this was partially driven by weaker Black Friday sales.

