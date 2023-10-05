Box's (NYSE:BOX) investors will be pleased with their respectable 40% return over the last three years

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 40% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Box made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Box has grown its revenue at 12% annually. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 12% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in Box had a tough year, with a total loss of 12%, against a market gain of about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Box better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Box (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

