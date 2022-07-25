U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Boxwood Partners Adds 3 Analysts to its Growing Team

Boxwood Partners, LLC
·2 min read
Boxwood Partners, LLC

Leading Middle-Market Investment Banking Firm Continues to Attract and Retain Top-Notch Talent with Addition of Drew Frank, Justin Jasper & Gio Lagnerini

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment banking firm, announced the hiring of three new analysts to its staff -- Drew Frank, Justin Jasper and Gio Lagnerini.

Prior to joining Boxwood, Frank and Jasper were part of Boxwood's 2021 Summer Analyst class. Mr. Frank holds a B.A. degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Virginia. Mr. Jasper holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a Finance concentration from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. While at Richmond, Jasper was a wide receiver for the Spider varsity football team. Both Frank and Jasper are Richmond natives and will rejoin the Richmond, VA office where they interned.

"We're excited to welcome Drew and Justin back to Boxwood full-time after their summer internship experience with us," said Brian Alas, Managing Director. "Our internship program has grown significantly over the years and continues to serve as a great recruiting tool. In fact, half of our team previously interned with Boxwood."

Gio Lagnerini was also hired as an Analyst after graduating from Furman University with a B.A. in Business Administration and a minor in Data Analytics. At Furman, Lagnerini was a defender for the Paladins varsity soccer team. The Greensboro, NC native currently resides in Richmond, VA.

"This Analyst class is a testament to the growth we've seen over the last few years at Boxwood," noted J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner. "Our success and positive track record has provided us an opportunity to attract and retain quality talent in a competitive market. We look forward to the contributions this Analyst class will bring to our firm as our client base continues to grow," Galleher said.

The latest additions to the team come as Boxwood continues its momentum as one of the leading advisors in the middle-market. Since 2020, Boxwood has closed 30+ transactions across the franchising, consumer, food & beverage, and industrial sectors.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709656/Boxwood-Partners-Adds-3-Analysts-to-its-Growing-Team

