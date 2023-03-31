U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,499.08
    +479.91 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Boy Scouts insurers seek to delay $2.5 billion abuse deal, bankruptcy exit

Dietrich Knauth
·2 min read
The Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - A group of Boy Scouts' insurers on Friday asked a judge to delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy to allow them more time to appeal a record-setting $2.46 billion settlement of sexual abuse claims.

More than a dozen insurers, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, have said the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement puts them on the hook for paying "thousands of invalid and questionable claims."

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the insurers' initial appeal on Tuesday, finding the settlement was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

The insurers argued Friday that the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must weigh in before the Boy Scouts move ahead with a settlement that "may become a template" for handling insurance on other cases involving large numbers of individual plaintiffs.

The Boy Scouts have agreed to contribute insurance rights worth up to $4 billion to the settlement fund that will pay abuse claims. Those insurance payments are in addition to the $2.46 billion already contributed to the fund by the Boy Scouts organization, its two largest insurers, and organizations that have chartered Scouting units and activities, including churches.

The Boy Scouts settlement, approved in bankruptcy court in September, was supported by 86% of abuse claimants and the Boy Scouts' two largest insurers.

The Boy Scouts organization said Friday it would oppose any effort to delay bankruptcy exit.

"We look forward to emerging from bankruptcy in the near future, providing equitable compensation for survivors and safeguarding the future of Scouting," the Boy Scouts said in a statement.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after several U.S. states enacted laws allowing accusers to sue over decades-old abuse allegations.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Chris Reese)

  • IMF unlocks $5.4 billion in funds to Argentina, boosting reserves

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Argentina's fourth review under its $44 billion loan program on Friday, unlocking the disbursement of $5.4 billion to the indebted country, the lender said in a short statement. The IMF made no mention of Argentina's request for easing reserve targets that have becoming increasingly difficult to meet amid a historic drought hitting the country's grains exports, but said a longer statement would be released later. The IMF said its executive board had completed the fourth review of Argentina's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) which "enables an immediate disbursement" of funds to the country, taking the total given via the program to $28.9 billion.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Protect Your Investments From Market Crashes With Theses 2 Strategies From Fidelity

    When financial markets are falling fast, risk-averse investors may be tempted to cut and run. But cashing out your investments when markets are falling often means locking in investment losses. And knowing the right moment to reenter the market when … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Investments From Market Crashes With Theses 2 Strategies From Fidelity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

    A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

  • Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredFlight to Money Funds Is Adding to the Strains on Small BanksDaniel Walchli

  • Starbucks’ Unionization Is Beside the Point, Analyst Says After Ex-CEO’s Senate Testimony

    Howard Schultz’s appearance before a Senate committee on Wednesday was widely anticipated by investors, lawmakers, and casual observers. The former CEO testified over Starbucks ‘ labor practices and allegations of union-busting activities, which have been plaguing the company for close to two years now. “Unionization is declining in importance to the narrative,” argued TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles in a research note following the hearing, adding that the pace of unionization had slowed.

  • Starbucks’ new CEO has ‘a great opportunity to correct the ship and just listen’: Union organizer

    Labor organizers at Starbucks are bringing their union push to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

  • I am a Black woman who owns a bank–but my achievements wouldn’t be possible without my great-grandmother. Meet Ma Honey, the self-made entrepreneur from the segregated South

    Teri Williams didn't celebrate her roots for 30 years–until she realized that her ancestry was essential to her success.

  • A royal clause is allowing Disney’s magic kingdom to circumvent DeSantis’ board for decades to come

    Florida’s plan to exert more control over Disney by stripping it of its special tax district is not quite working out as planned.

  • The U.S. has millions of ‘missing’ workers—but the gap largely isn’t being caused by COVID-19, study finds

    Economists outlined why participation in the American labor force may have declined.

  • Tesla faces new race bias claims while a separate trial wraps up

    Tesla Inc has been sued by a Black former general manager who says he was fired for pushing back against comments by his white supervisor that he claims were racist, the latest in a series of race bias cases against the world's most valuable automaker. John Goode, who oversaw a Tesla service center near Atlanta, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on Thursday claiming a regional manager blocked him from consideration for a promotion before having him fired on false pretenses on March 3. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance

  • Americans in These States Are Hurting the Worst Financially

    For nearly two years, inflation has hit Americans where it hurts most: their wallets. Despite a strong labor market, a higher percentage of American families are struggling to make ends meet today when compared with two years ago. In early … Continue reading → The post Where Residents Are Hurting the Most Financially – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How employers can support transgender workers ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility

    Companies are reassessing how they support transgender employees following a record number of anti-trans laws.

  • Disney World union members vote yes on company’s pay increase offer

    Members of a coalition of Walt Disney World unions voted yes Wednesday on an agreement with the company to raise the minimum wage for workers.

  • Teen burned at McDonald's while using deep fryer, Department of Labor says

    Since 2018, the Department of Labor has seen an alarming increase in federal child labor violations, according to a news release.

  • Trump Indictment Places Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in Spotlight

    The pursuit of criminal charges against the former president could provide a case for the history books while also testing one of New York City’s top prosecutors.

  • Trump Indictment: How a Potential Arrest Could Play Out

    A New York grand jury voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for his role in a payment to a porn star, kicking off a process in which the former president will likely be required to come to Manhattan to face charges. WSJ’s Corinne Ramey explains where the proceedings could play out. Illustration: Preston Jessee

  • Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

    The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property laws today. A Vatican statement said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. The statement, from the Vatican’s development and education offices, marked a historic recognition of the Vatican's own complicity in colonial-era abuses committed by European powers.