Boyd of the Association of American Indian Farmers Comments on Biden's Broken Promise for Native American Farmers

Inflation Reduction Act Repeals American Rescue Plan Debt Relief for Native American Farmers

BOYDTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "President Biden and his Administration must honor their commitment to Native American, Black and other farmers who have been the victims of discrimination by the USDA. In particular, the Biden Administration must move swiftly to enact a moratorium on the foreclosure of direct and guaranteed USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans, move swiftly to provide the promised 120% debt relief of Native American farmers and other small farmers of color, and must send a clear signal to private lenders that USDA will protect guaranteed loans from farm foreclosures.

Kara Brewer Boyd, Founder and President, Association of American Indian Farmers (AAIF)

Native American farmers are facing record costs for inputs like fuel and fertilizer and soaring land costs, and we cannot wait another day for the Biden Administration to honor their commitments. If the Biden Administration can send billions in aid to mostly white farmers through USDA's Emergency Relief Program in a matter of months, the Administration can honor its commitments to Native American farmers in a matter of days. President Biden, enough is enough," responded Kara Brewer Boyd, President, Association of American Indian Farmers (AAIF).

While awaiting the promised debt relief in the ARPA Section 1005, farmers are being served with foreclosure notices in a recession with the highest record input costs in 40 years while sending hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine farmers.

SEC. 22008. REPEAL OF FARM LOAN ASSISTANCE.

Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (7 U.S.C. 1921 note; Public Law 117-2) is repealed.

John Boyd, Founder and President, National Black Farmers Association - "I'm very, very disappointed in this legislative action," he said in response to reading the final bill passed by the Senate. "I'm prepared to fight for debt relief for Black, Native American and other farmers of color all the way to the Supreme Court. I'm not going to stop fighting this."

"Discrimination at USDA against Black Farmers was rampant and severe. Section 1005 Loan Repayment program was a necessary step towards fixing those harms. To acknowledge and correct racism is not unconstitutional or racist."

We call upon our fellow farmers, neighbors and friends to join the Boyds in their call for President Joe Biden to issue a Farm Foreclosure Moratorium. The Biden Farm Loan Moratorium must include foreclosure protection for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Farm Ownership Direct and Guaranteed Loans as other Agricultural Loans while legislative remedies are being debated in Congress.

America's Farmers are worth saving!

