Boyd Group Services' (TSE:BYD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boyd Group Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$118m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$441m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Boyd Group Services has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Boyd Group Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Boyd Group Services doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Boyd Group Services' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Boyd Group Services. Furthermore the stock has climbed 90% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Boyd Group Services does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

