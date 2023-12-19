Boyd Metals expansions leads building permits in November

Dec. 19—An expansion by a Joplin company led the building permits for November.

Boyd Metals filed a $4.17 million permit application for work at 1032 S. Wall Ave.

In September, Boyd Metals, 1028 S. Byers Ave., announced the $9.3 million expansion that will take the Joplin plant from 60,000 square feet to 111,000 square feet and add 12 jobs to the 60 jobs the business already supports.

Audie Dennis, general manager of the Joplin plant, said the company is a distributor of metals for manufacturing, construction and other projects, including aluminum, carbon steel and stainless steel to manufacturers as far west as Garden City, Kansas, and as far north as Kansas City, and as far east as Camdenton. Boyd Metals has five stocking warehouse and sales office locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

He also told the Globe recently that the expansion of the Joplin plant was overdue.

"We outgrew this facility long ago, but with the acquisition of Boyd Metals by Russell Metals in November 2021, it has given us a lot more resources to grow," Dennis said. "And because of that we're finally about to do the expansion that's been needed, and it'll allow us to not only better serve our customers but provide a much safer work environment for our team."

The company first came to the Byers Avenue location in 1995. The company underwent expansions in 2006 and 2013.

Completion is projected for the fall of 2024.

The second-largest permit in November was one for $3.5 million for a new commercial project by MGI Leasing at 8315 E. 26th St. in Joplin.

Building permits for the month of November came to $13.8 million.

The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. The building permits reflect only that construction taking place inside the city limits.

Also in November, five permits for new homes were filed, valued at more than $1.57 million, for an average of more than $300,000 per home.

For the fiscal year that ended Oct. 31, the city recorded $188.7 million in building permit applications.

Story continues

The 10 largest building permits in the previous fiscal year for Joplin are:

—$18.5 million for a new Courtyard by Marriott at 3140 E. Hammons Blvd.

—$11 million, filed by West-Rock for a commercial addition to its plant at 4200 E. 32nd St.

—$9.85 million, filed by Neal Group Construction, for renovation of the former Downtown Y.

—$9.5 million, filed by Menards for 3317 S. Geneva Ave. The permits include a store, a storage outbuilding and a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard. The site is part of the 32nd Street Place development, north of Sam's Club and west of Hammons Boulevard.

—$8.9 million for work at 7331 N. Highway 43 for a new building at the Joplin Regional Airport. It is to be used for storage and equipment.

—$4.3 million for commercial improvement for the Target store at 3151 E. Seventh St.

—$4 million for work at 3457 W. Eddy Lane, site of the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

—$3.5 million for an O'Reilly's at 802 S. Maiden Lane.

—$3.4 million for new commercial at 548 N. Cattleman Drive, by O'Reilly Development.

—$2.9 million by Ledford Construction, which included eight permits for duplexes on Kenser Court, on the south side of 32nd Street, close to Flying J.