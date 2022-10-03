U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,849.00
    +48.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,997.00
    -38.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,673.80
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.12
    +2.63 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.20
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.19 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8100
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.93
    -168.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.61
    -7.82 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,111.54
    +174.33 (+0.67%)
     

Boyden Appoints Janne Jakola Partner in Finland

Boyden
·3 min read

Prominent business leader and CEO of Matkahuolto joins Boyden, bringing digital transformation, change leadership and business turnaround expertise to clients worldwide

Janne Jakola

Partner, Boyden Finland
Partner, Boyden Finland

Helsinki, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome prominent business leader Janne Jakola as Partner in Finland effective 1st October 2022.

“We at Boyden Finland are delighted to bring such vast technology business and digital services leadership experience to the firm,” commented Erkki Panula, Chairman of Boyden in Finland, and member of the global technology, healthcare & life sciences and fintech practices. “Janne has extensive experience in leading companies and businesses with novel digital services platforms and customer experience, not only in Finland, but in an international context.”

Jakola will contribute to Boyden both locally and internationally with C-suite and board assignments as a senior level member of the firm’s global technology and CEO & board services practices; he will also work closely with Boyden’s sector specialists in infrastructure & transportation, consumer & retail and fintech.

“I am delighted to join one of the top leadership and talent advisory brands in Finland,” comments Janne Jakola, Partner, Boyden Finland. “For clients, the need for a new leader means there is evolution in the business. I am energised by engaging with the board and leveraging my interpretive capabilities to deliver exceptional outcomes in this fast-paced, digital era. I have been building teams for twenty-five years in a leadership capacity and am excited to use this experience now as a trusted advisor with Finnish, European and global clients.”

An impressive leader in digital transformation, Jakola received the prestigious award ‘Digital Director of the Year 2021’ conferred by Alma Media through Tivi, the leading publication for ICT professionals in Finland. This recognises his contribution to Matkahuolto, and to the transport industry as a whole. In 2019 Matkahuolto delivered the world’s first MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solution nationwide. These digital capabilities led by Jakola enable transport and logistics businesses to concentrate on their core business, supported by a modern day digital infrastructure that enhances the travel experience of customers throughout Finland.

Janne Jakola was CEO of Matkahuolto for nearly four years and a Board Member for 18 months. He was also Chairman of the Board at Trimico, where he led a complete restructuring of the company. Previously he was Business Area Director, Digital Excellence at HiQ Finland, again delivering digital transformation services. Prior to that he was Vice President and CIO at Suomen Lähikauppa Oy, among other key digital roles with Finnish companies. Jakola also lived and worked in Germany for several years as Partnership Manager at Tropolys, Head of Information Management at Elisa Kommunikation GmbH and Project Manager at Helsinki Telekom Deutschland GmbH. He holds an MSc. in Economics, majoring in information systems, from the University of Jyväskylä and speaks Finnish, English and German.

About Boyden Finland

Boyden is one of the top leadership and talent advisory firms in Finland, deeply committed to building the nation’s economy by attracting and retaining the most qualified leaders for clients. The team delivers board and leadership reviews, and C-level searches across all major industries. Boyden Finland works with international and local growth organisations, covering listed, privately and family-owned, private equity- & venture capital-owned and cooperative companies.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Chris Swee, CMO Boyden cswee@boyden.com Erkki Panula, Managing Partner Boyden Finland erkki.panula@boyden.fi


Recommended Stories

  • Companies Like Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Sony Betting Big on Next VR Headset With Increased Production Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. plans to make 2 million units of the PlayStation VR2 headset by March next year, people familiar with the matter said, setting an ambitious outlook that defies the global economic malaise.Mass production of the virtual reality goggles began in September and hasn’t yet faced supply chain constraints, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The production figure could be adjusted depending on the device’s sales momentum once i

  • EU Aims to Exempt Maritime Pilot Services From Russia Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed to guide vessels through narrow choke points, was proposed to bolster maritime safety, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because negotiations on the sanctions are o

  • Chinese Property Stocks Watched as Banks Urged to Offer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks and bonds rallied after a report that the nation’s financial regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the battered property sector.A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of real estate stocks jumped as much as 2.5%, led by KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd., each up more than 9% in Hong Kong. Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. also gained more than 6%. Meanwhile, higher-rated developer d

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Julian Emanuel says so. The chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about how he’s mak

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.As many as 100 smaller mills have suspended operations due to a shortage of good quality cotton, high fuel costs, and poor recovery of payments from buyers in flood-hit areas, said Khurram Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association. Larger firms, which supp

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s new chief has asked investors for less than 100 days to deliver a new turnaround strategy. Turbulent markets are making that feel like a long time.The cost of insuring the firm’s bonds against default climbed about 15% last week to levels not seen since 2009 as the shares touched a new record low. On Friday, Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner reassured staff that the bank has a “strong capital base and liquidity position” and told employees that he wil

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]