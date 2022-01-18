Boyden Canada Elevates Executive Recruitment Expert Sébastien Zuchowski to Managing Partner

Zuchowski joins Managing Partner Roger T. Duguay as co-leader of Boyden in Montréal

Roger Duguay, Managing Partner, and Sébastien Zuchowski, Managing Partner, Boyden Montréal

Montreal, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce that Sébastien Zuchowski has been made Managing Partner, Montréal.

“Sébastien joined as partner six years ago and has been instrumental in driving growth in Canada, extending and strengthening our footprint, and securing our position at the top of our industry,” commented Roger T. Duguay, Global Practice Leader, CEO & Board Services and Managing Partner, Canada. “We continue to challenge the status quo, bringing a fresh approach to executive recruitment. Sebastien’s innovation and martial art philosophy will help expand our vision for excellence in the client and candidate experience.”

The co-leadership of Boyden Quebec by Roger T. Duguay and Sébastien Zuchowski will see Duguay devoting more time to Boyden’s global CEO and Board Services Practice, while Zuchowski will ensure the further expansion of the team, maintaining the highest standards in executive search and meeting market challenges with Boyden’s well-recognized determination to deliver the best possible results.

“Roger and I are a very effective team and can achieve much more together as we focus on delivering the very best results and experiences for our candidates, clients and colleagues,” said Sébastien Zuchowski, Managing Partner Canada, Americas Regional Practice Leader, Technology Practice and Global Sector Leader, Software & Applications. “Companies are seeking new, invigorating talent to establish competitive edge. Our reputation enables us to partner with tomorrow’s leading brands, securing exceptional leadership for start-ups and private equity-backed businesses, while collaborating with today’s market leading regional and global organizations.”

Zuchowski delivers senior level searches in the technology, media, telecoms and industrial sectors. With experience in mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and team assessment, he is valued as strategic consultant particularly in change management and transformation. He is a board director at Fondation Tel-Jeunes and has also recently been named on the Board of Boyden Canada.

Boyden is one of the largest and best-known executive search firms in Canada, with 107 staff in seven offices across the country. The team has a reputation for delivering on high-profile searches and placing top executives for dynamic organizations.

Clients share their response to the appointment:

“Cirque du Soleil’s comeback is strong, and our talent strategy has never been more critical. Boyden connected us with world class, rockstar leaders, contributing to the success of our executive team. I’m truly impressed with their commitment to our team and our purpose.”

Stéphane Lefebvre, President & CEO, Cirque du Soleil

“Boyden is one of the very best international executive search firms in Canada. I had the opportunity to collaborate with Sébastien and his team on a few executive mandates for large public corporations. In all cases, Sébastien’s innovative, comprehensive, efficient and personable approach led to the best results. This nomination is great news for both clients and candidates.”

Hélène Fortin, Former Chair, Board of Directors, Loto-Québec

“In our collaboration with Roger, Sébastien and his team, we experience the work of a firm with a great balance between best practices, proactivity, speed, quality and agility.”

JP Chauvet, President, Lightspeed HQ

“Lion Electric is growing at an unprecedented pace and is definitely a key disruptive player in our innovative market. We need nimble and agile partners to respond to our needs, and this is what we experience in collaboration with Roger, Sébastien and the Boyden team. With Sébastien’s nomination, Boyden is well positioned to remain top of mind for us and their clients.”

Marc Bédard, CEO–Founder, The Lion Electric Company

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

