Boyden’s Claire Lauder Voted a Leading Interim Consultant in IIM Survey

Boyden
·2 min read

9th year running that Boyden Partner has been voted a Leading Consultant by the Institute of Interim Management

Claire Lauder, Partner, Boyden UK & Ireland

Claire Lauder recognized as a Leading Consultant by the Institute of Interim Management.

London, UK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, has announced that Claire Lauder, Partner for Boyden’s Industrial Practice, has been voted a Leading Consultant in this year’s Institute of Interim Management Survey. Founded in 2001, the Institute of Interim Management (IIM) is the UK’s professional body for independent professionals operating at board or near-board level as interim managers and executives.  The annual survey canvasses more than 2,000 interim managers on the state of the Interim Market, as well as recognition for executives who are making an impact in the industry.

“Claire is a very talented consultant that truly cares about her clients, interims, and colleagues. It really is a testament to her relationship driven approach that she has been recognised in this way again this year,” commented Lisa Farmer, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management and Managing Partner, United Kingdom & Ireland. “This is the 9th year in a row that she has earned this prestigious recognition, and that alone speaks volumes about Claire.”

Additionally, Boyden have also secured a place firmly within the Platinum Service Provider list for another year in succession. The firm have worked hard to build trusted relationships with candidates and clients alike and is honoured to be recognised by the interim management network again this year.

About Boyden Interim Management

Boyden currently provides interim management expertise from offices across Europe, Canada, and Australia through specialist interim consultants. This team works closely with colleagues in executive search and leadership consulting to deliver the right outcomes to clients in publicly quoted organisations, private companies, social enterprises, family-run and private equity-backed businesses. Boyden’s interim executives are a select pool well known to the firm and considered to be among the top performers in the market. These highly qualified executives have significant expertise, deliver immediate value, and cover all C-suite and director level roles. Boyden ranks as a 2022 leading interim service provider at Platinum level, by the Institute of Interim Management (IIM). For more, visit Boyden Interim Management.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2022. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Chris Swee, CMO Boyden 9147470172 cswee@boyden.com Lisa Farmer, Global Co-Leader, Interim Management, Managing Partner, UK & Ireland Boyden lisa.farmer@boyden.com


