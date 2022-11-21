U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    -14.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    -97.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,670.25
    -37.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    -0.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0037 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    -3.7750 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -23.93 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5010
    +0.1760 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.99
    -510.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.52
    -19.55 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,898.86
    -0.91 (-0.00%)
     

Boyden Finds Digital Progress Puts Europe in Pole Position to Champion Industry 5.0

Boyden
·4 min read
Boyden
Boyden

Global research shows Industry 5.0 gathering pace as European business leaders excel in leveraging digital capabilities through human ingenuity

Boyden Finds Digital Progress Puts Europe in Pole Position to Champion Industry 5.0

Boyden Finds Digital Progress Puts Europe in Pole Position to Champion Industry 5.0
Boyden Finds Digital Progress Puts Europe in Pole Position to Champion Industry 5.0

NEW YORK and LONDON and BERLIN, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, reports on its annual global executive talent research. Findings show European respondents focusing on key elements of Industry 5.0, striving for growth through (i) innovation, (ii) digital transformation and (iii) human capital.

The global study, Strengthening the human-centric core of Industry 5.01, How can organisations thrive in a complex world of risk? explores perspectives on risk among CEOs, boards and other senior leaders, alongside executive talent trends, priorities and investment.

“Despite economic and geopolitical concerns, European business leaders are pressing ahead with an integrated strategy of growth through innovation and digital advances combined with human ingenuity,” comments Kathleen Dunton, Boyden board member, Managing Partner Germany and EMEA Regional Practice Leader, Private Equity & Venture Capital. “Investment in talent is spread across leadership development, hiring new leaders, retraining and interim management. In this tough environment, leaders are resilient, leveraging their most valuable soft skills identified by our respondents as driving change, inspiring teams and showing empathy.”

Findings that show how European organisations are well positioned for Industry 5.0:

  • A stronger focus than other regions on strengthening tech/cloud/cybersecurity and digital skills in 2022, consistent with 2021 findings

  • Structural change driven by digital advances and competing for the right talent, identified by 43 percent and 33 percent of respondents respectively

  • Exceptionally high confidence among respondents in the technology sector, with 94 percent very confident/confident in their organisation’s growth potential, while concerned externally about (i) geopolitical risk, (ii) industry competition and (iii) national economic volatility

  • Greater investment in leadership development of high potentials through 2023

  • Culture shifts driven by organisational agility and innovation, identified by 44 percent and 40 percent of respondents respectively

  • Overall confidence in organisational growth potential (where there is the greatest element of control) at 80% very confident/confident

Mark Soden, Managing Partner at Boyden UK and member of the global technology practice adds, “Despite the economic and geopolitical headwinds, it is no surprise that the technology sector continues to remain confident; customer demand is strong and there is still plenty of investor appetite. While some areas of technology may face a challenging 2023 there will be pockets of the sector that continue to thrive.”

An increase in senior-level recruitment is expected through 2023, up from 35 percent of respondents in the 2021 study to 52 percent in 2022, correlating with human capital as the third top driver of growth. Recruitment challenges are expected by 64 percent compared with 48 percent in 2021, with an expected increase in the use of interim managers; 36 percent of respondents are extremely likely/likely to bring in interim executives in Europe, up from 22 percent in 2021. Financial services is the sector most likely to increase engagement of interims.

Lourdes Lopez, Partner at Boyden Spain shares senior recruitment advice, “Top talent in the technology and tech-driven sectors will be attracted to human-centric companies offering innovation, creativity and a strong strategy for facing new challenges. This is a key moment for reinforcing leadership teams. Top executives are more open to disruptive projects and will do proper due-diligence before joining. So transparent and clear communication from the early stages is essential, as well as a good understanding of candidates’ main motivations.”

Findings on how organisations are approaching ESG show that for 60 percent of respondents ESG-sustainability is ‘part of most business discussions’ or ‘deeply embedded in organisational culture’; and for 51 percent of respondents ESG-DE&I is ‘part of most business discussions’ or ‘deeply embedded in organisational culture’.

ESG is very much a focus and priority at board level. Exploring skills most in need of strengthening on the board shows (i) 60 percent of respondents identify ESG-DE&I; (ii) 50 percent ESG-sustainability; and (iii) 47 percent innovation/business transformation.

Read the full report: Europe Regional Analysis: Strengthening the human-centric core of Industry 5.0

About the research

This research was conducted in Q2 2022 among senior executives worldwide from publicly-quoted, private/independent, private/family owned, social enterprise and PE-backed organisations. A total of 640 complete responses include 33 percent from Europe, where respondents are 31 percent board/president/CEOs; 21 percent SVP, division or country heads; and 40 percent functional leaders.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contact:

Joanna Goncalves, Boyden
Global Senior Director of Marketing
T: +1 416 214 4208
E: jgoncalves@boyden.com

 


1 The Fifth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 5.0, is a new phase of industrialisation, whereby humans work alongside advanced technologies and AI-powered robots to enhance processes within the workplace. Source: The Manufacturer. Source: https://www.themanufacturer.com/articles/the-innovation-behind-the-industrial-revolution/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/101b0304-75d8-4702-8581-4ced62fa391f


Recommended Stories

  • Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company as CEO less than a year after he retired, a surprise appointment that comes as the entertainment company struggles to turn its streaming TV services into a profitable business. Iger, who retired last year after 15 years as chief executive, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. While Chapek steered Disney through the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney disappointed investors this month with an earnings report that showed continued losses at its streaming media unit that includes Disney+.

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump C

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Sti

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformBer

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • If you're taking a road trip this Thanksgiving, here are some ways to save on gas

    Gas prices are expected to reach a record high this Thanksgiving. Here's how much you might pay and some tips to save where you can.

  • What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

    What's next for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after 11.25 year sentence

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).

  • Oil prices fall around $1 to near 2-month lows as supply concerns ease

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped to near two-month lows on Monday, sliding around $1 a barrel, as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices. Brent crude futures for January had slipped 87 cents, or 1%, to $86.75 a barrel by 0436 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $79.21 a barrel, down 87 cents or 1.1%, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

  • Are you prepared for year-end 401(k) deadlines?

    As we approach the end of the year, now is a great time to ensure you’re getting the most out of your 401(k) plan. What is a 401(k)? The 401(k) is the most popular type of retirement program offered through an employer.

  • What Warren Buffett Wants From Tech Stocks

    The Berkshire Hathaway leader doesn't often invest in tech, but when he does, there are certain attributes a business has to have.

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • DISNEY SHAKEUP: Bob Iger Back as CEO, Bob Chapek Out; Board Cites ‘Complex Industry Transformation’ for Shocking C-Suite Shuffle

    UPDATED with Bob Iger’s full memo: Bob Iger has replaced Bob Chapek as Disney’s CEO, a shocking turn of events for the world’s largest media company that has been in turmoil ever since Iger stepped down as CEO in February 2020. The shakeup that caught the entertainment industry and Wall Street mostly by surprise was […]

  • In Hollywood stunner, Robert Iger returns to head Disney as Bob Chapek exits

    In a seismic shock to Hollywood, former longtime Disney chief Robert Iger will return to lead the entertainment giant, the Disney board announced Sunday night.

  • Religious employees allegedly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine sue Massachusetts pharmaceutical company

    Several religious employees of a Massachusetts pharmaceutical company, who claim they were fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine have filed a lawsuit, led by Alex Jones' attorney.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]