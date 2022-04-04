U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,654.00
    -64.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,857.50
    -6.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.50
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.96
    +0.69 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5560
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.08
    -162.62 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.03
    +48.76 (+4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.52
    -4.38 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Boyden Global Research Reveals Latin America Leads the World in Growth Confidence

Boyden
·3 min read

Confidence contrasts with concerns over board composition; 61 percent say a different matrix of skills is needed

Boyden Latin America Research

Boyden Global Research Reveals Latin America Leads the World in Growth Confidence
Boyden Global Research Reveals Latin America Leads the World in Growth Confidence

Brazil and Colombia and Mexico and Peru, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, shares regional analysis of leadership and talent trends in Latin America, revealing the highest global level of confidence in growth, the lowest level of confidence in board skills and operations leadership as the top priority for hiring.

The global study, Talent-led transformation in a post-pandemic world: how can global business leaders deliver on ambitions of growth and reinvention? explores the business outlook among CEOs, boards and other senior leaders, and talent trends, priorities and investment in the wake of the pandemic through 2022. In the Regional Analysis: Latin America, survey data across five core talent and strategy themes alongside Boyden expert insights form a nuanced picture of the Latin American leadership landscape.

“Demands on leaders today are both broad and complex,” comments Luis Lezama Cohen, Managing Partner, Mexico and LatAm Regional Practice Leader, Financial Services. “With the pandemic, and now events in Ukraine, companies are accelerating solutions and requiring more out of their executives.”

Study findings show that 88 percent of respondents in Latin America are extremely confident or confident in their organization’s growth potential, compared with the global average of 77 percent. This contrasts with 67 percent in the region who are extremely confident or confident in having the right talent to align to strategy.

Lack of alignment goes up to board level. Respondents in Latin America are the most concerned globally about board composition, with 61 percent saying a different mix of skills is needed on the board, compared with the global average of 52 percent. “The pandemic highlighted competitive differences among companies with well-structured processes and governance, and those without,” comments Aurea Imai, Managing Partner, Brazil. “Therefore, a number of companies are reinventing their boards to refresh their strategies and gain agility in a dynamic economic environment. There is strong competition between traditional companies, start-ups and VC-backed businesses, with boards pressed to deliver diversity and innovation.”

Expansion into new markets and the development of new products are strategic priorities and a means to attract the best talent. Operational leadership is therefore the top priority in hiring, with an additional focus on operational capabilities at board level. Directors need a refined understanding of regional economies and cultural awareness to drive the development of new products and markets. “Next generation managers are equipped with better training, wider business perspectives, a fluency in globalization, multicultural approach, language skills and international exposure,” comments Antonio Sanchez, Managing Partner, Colombia.

Talent attraction data signals 62 percent are considering new approaches to measuring performance in Latin America, compared with 51 percent globally; the top driver is to tie culture and behaviours to business objectives. Retention challenges are a significant concern, with 63% expecting these, compared with 50% globally. Challenges in talent recruitment are expected by 52% of respondents compared with 49% globally.

“Despite the region’s enormous potential, the effects of the pandemic and current-state political situation constrain the resolution of existing structural economic and social deficiencies. Business leaders have a significant role to play in pursuing public private collaboration to achieve economic recovery,” concludes Carla Woolcott, Managing Partner, Peru.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Chris Swee Boyden 9147470172 cswee@boyden.com Joanna Goncalves, Global Senior Director of Marketing Boyden jgoncalves@boyden.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. However, Monday production plans have now been cancelled, according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons or say when the company expected activity to resume. Production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River where the plant is located.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • US small business owners are great! … except for the thousands who aren’t

    From flouting Covid rules to fraud to racism to underpaying employees, US figures reveal a rogues’ gallery A dentist in Wisconsin literally broke his patients’ teeth in order to submit false insurance claims. Photograph: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images We all know that our small business owners are the lifeblood of the US economy. There are approximately 30 million of us and we provide more than half of the jobs in this country. Everyone seems to love us. Politicians court us. Big brands tip their hat

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a growing shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russian industry, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • What Are Examples of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for Businesses That Sell Online?

    Discover how online retailers can list certain expenses as a cost of goods sold and even claim a tax deduction for them.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

  • Top Indian Mortgage Firm Merger to Create $190 Billion Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s biggest mortgage lender agreed to buy one of the country’s most valuable banks to create an almost $190-billion behemoth to ride a boom in home loans and consumer spending in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Out

  • Analyst Report: RH

    RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $118 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 13 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). The company is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with the launch of its World of RH digital platform in 2022, along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, couture upholstery, and more.