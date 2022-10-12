U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,602.75
    +3.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,289.00
    +23.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,863.75
    +18.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.70
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    -0.83 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    -16.20 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9690
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0939
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3400
    +0.5410 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,056.59
    +61.97 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.52
    +0.21 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,398.06
    -3.19 (-0.01%)
     

Boyden Ireland and The Corporate Governance Institute Collaborate to Cultivate Future Non-Executive Directors

Boyden
·3 min read
Boyden
Boyden

Collaboration supports corporate governance for Irish organisations, explores the power of the ‘positive no’ and celebrates diversity with 32 percent female NEDs in Ireland

Bridging your Career: Executive to Non-Executive

Boyden Ireland and CGI's in-person panel event which took place on Sept, 28 at the Royal Dublin Society.
Boyden Ireland and CGI's in-person panel event which took place on Sept, 28 at the Royal Dublin Society.

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, co-hosted an event at the Royal Dublin Society with the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI) to share insight and counsel on transitioning from an executive to a non-executive role.

The event on 28th September, ‘Bridging your career – from executive to non-executive,’ brought together more than 60 business leaders from Dublin and the regions. It was co-hosted by David W. Duffy, CEO & Co-Founder of the CGI and Kevin Keegan, Maurice Carr and Linda Roberts Power from Boyden Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with Boyden to promote excellence in corporate governance and share counsel in how to become a non-executive director,” commented David W. Duffy. “Ireland has an impressive cadre of senior executives who with the right advice and support can make a significant contribution to business and Ireland’s economic prospects”.

The event included a panel discussion moderated by Journalist, Author, Broadcaster and Board Director Dearbhail McDonald, with panelists Gillian Harford, Country Executive, 30% Club Ireland; Conor Brady, Chair, Author and Journalist; John Dembitz, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; and David W. Duffy.

John Dembitz explained the power of the ‘positive no’. “A ‘positive no’ is where no is applied for the right reasons, when no is applied to safeguard the business from wrong investment decision, expansion decisions, divestment decision, people decisions, behavioural issues such as bullying, diversity and inclusion and so on.“

Gillian Harford pointed to Ireland’s success in having 32 percent female board members on the ISEQ 20, commenting, “Diversity brings richer conversation, a wider scope of reference and more interesting input and solutions. Getting away from ‘group think’ means not being afraid to ask  questions, however challenging they may seem.”

Discussions highlighted the distinct role of the non-executive, explained by Conor Brady, “You are not going to be hired for your technical expertise, but for your judgement, your values, experience and reputation. it’s important to consider your higher purpose and the kind of organisations that will enable you to leave an authentic corporate legacy of which you are proud.”

Kevin Keegan, Partner, Boyden Ireland said, “There is significant interest from organisations looking for world-class, diverse non-executive directors and from executives keen to leverage their knowledge and expertise in a different capacity. Our purpose at Boyden is to be the best we can be in cultivating, curating and connecting Irish companies and global leadership talent”.

For more on the event, Bridging Your Career from Executive to Non-Executive

About the Corporate Governance Institute

Founded by seasoned leaders in corporate governance and online education, the Corporate Governance Institute is a global educational technology company specialising in educating and certifying the next generation of company directors. The Corporate Governance Institute strives to ensure aspiring and existing directors possess world-class governance skills with a global perspective. For more, visit https://www.thecorporategovernanceinstitute.com.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Keegan, Partner Boyden Ireland kevin.keegam@boyden.com Maurice Carr, Partner Boyden Ireland maurice.carr@boyden.com David W. Duffy, CEO & Co-Founder CGI david@thecorporategovernanceinstitute.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Market bottoms 'form when no one wants to own stocks': Strategist

    Kevin Nicholson RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, and Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz assess market losses, outlook for market bottoms, earnings forecasts, and the impact of the Fed's interest rate hikes against inflation.

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Bear Market Lows; Big Inflation Reports Due

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank to new bear market lows Tuesday as chip stocks and Tesla slumped. Big inflation reports are ahead.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Apple (AAPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $138.98, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon says don’t be surprised if the S&P 500 loses another one-fifth of its value. While such a plunge would fray trader nerves and stress retirement accounts, history shows it wouldn’t require any major departures from past precedents to occur. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • 11 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best mining stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. Mining Industry Analysis: Projections and Risks The mining sector has been a traditional hedge against inflation. Commodity prices have been […]