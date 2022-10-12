Boyden Ireland and The Corporate Governance Institute Collaborate to Cultivate Future Non-Executive Directors

Boyden

Collaboration supports corporate governance for Irish organisations, explores the power of the ‘positive no’ and celebrates diversity with 32 percent female NEDs in Ireland

Bridging your Career: Executive to Non-Executive

Boyden Ireland and CGI's in-person panel event which took place on Sept, 28 at the Royal Dublin Society.

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, co-hosted an event at the Royal Dublin Society with the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI) to share insight and counsel on transitioning from an executive to a non-executive role.

The event on 28th September, ‘Bridging your career – from executive to non-executive,’ brought together more than 60 business leaders from Dublin and the regions. It was co-hosted by David W. Duffy, CEO & Co-Founder of the CGI and Kevin Keegan, Maurice Carr and Linda Roberts Power from Boyden Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with Boyden to promote excellence in corporate governance and share counsel in how to become a non-executive director,” commented David W. Duffy. “Ireland has an impressive cadre of senior executives who with the right advice and support can make a significant contribution to business and Ireland’s economic prospects”.

The event included a panel discussion moderated by Journalist, Author, Broadcaster and Board Director Dearbhail McDonald, with panelists Gillian Harford, Country Executive, 30% Club Ireland; Conor Brady, Chair, Author and Journalist; John Dembitz, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; and David W. Duffy.

John Dembitz explained the power of the ‘positive no’. “A ‘positive no’ is where no is applied for the right reasons, when no is applied to safeguard the business from wrong investment decision, expansion decisions, divestment decision, people decisions, behavioural issues such as bullying, diversity and inclusion and so on.“

Gillian Harford pointed to Ireland’s success in having 32 percent female board members on the ISEQ 20, commenting, “Diversity brings richer conversation, a wider scope of reference and more interesting input and solutions. Getting away from ‘group think’ means not being afraid to ask questions, however challenging they may seem.”

Story continues

Discussions highlighted the distinct role of the non-executive, explained by Conor Brady, “You are not going to be hired for your technical expertise, but for your judgement, your values, experience and reputation. it’s important to consider your higher purpose and the kind of organisations that will enable you to leave an authentic corporate legacy of which you are proud.”

Kevin Keegan, Partner, Boyden Ireland said, “There is significant interest from organisations looking for world-class, diverse non-executive directors and from executives keen to leverage their knowledge and expertise in a different capacity. Our purpose at Boyden is to be the best we can be in cultivating, curating and connecting Irish companies and global leadership talent”.

For more on the event, Bridging Your Career from Executive to Non-Executive

About the Corporate Governance Institute

Founded by seasoned leaders in corporate governance and online education, the Corporate Governance Institute is a global educational technology company specialising in educating and certifying the next generation of company directors. The Corporate Governance Institute strives to ensure aspiring and existing directors possess world-class governance skills with a global perspective. For more, visit https://www.thecorporategovernanceinstitute.com.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Kevin Keegan, Partner Boyden Ireland kevin.keegam@boyden.com Maurice Carr, Partner Boyden Ireland maurice.carr@boyden.com David W. Duffy, CEO & Co-Founder CGI david@thecorporategovernanceinstitute.com



