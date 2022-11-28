U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.25
    -26.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,202.00
    -154.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.00
    -84.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.90
    -11.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +8.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8140
    -1.2860 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,210.89
    -324.56 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.99
    -2.67 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,432.98
    -53.69 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Boyden Research Finds North American Business Confidence in Sharp Decline as Employee Burnout Impacts Growth Potential

Boyden
·4 min read

Research finds North American leaders the least confident globally in their organization’s growth potential, due to employee burnout, competing for talent and rising costs; while confidence in having the right talent to align with strategy hovers around 50 percent

Boyden North American Study

Boyden research finds N. American business confidence in sharp decline as employee burnout impacts growth potential
Boyden research finds N. American business confidence in sharp decline as employee burnout impacts growth potential

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, reports on its annual global executive talent research. Findings show confidence among North American respondents in sharp decline as issues around human capital compromise growth through Industry 5.0; 59 percent of business leaders are very confident or confident, compared with 85 percent in South America, 80 percent in Europe and 65 percent in Asia/Pacific. Confidence in North America in 2021 was at 75 percent.

The global study, Strengthening the human-centric core of Industry 5.0[1], How can organizations thrive in a complex world of risk? explores perspectives on risk among CEOs, boards and other senior leaders, alongside executive talent trends, priorities and investment.

“With Industry 5.0, leaders are experiencing challenges they didn’t foresee, and finding that talent is a greater differentiator than ever,” comments Craig Stevens, Managing Partner, United States and Chairman, Board of Directors, Boyden. “To succeed in today’s context of growth and profitability, business values must be based on human values, nurturing a culture where employees feel a greater personal connection to the organization.”

Confidence in having the right talent to align with strategy is also low, at an average of 52 percent very confident or confident. Data broken down by seniority reveals 49 percent for the overall workforce, 54 percent for the leadership team and 52 percent for the board.

However, Industry 5.0 is advancing well, particularly in financial services and technology, as Jenny Zhang, Principal, Boyden Canada, explains, “In the financial sector, we can’t ignore capital growth due to global immigration, direct investment and mergers and acquisitions. In the tech sector, I see three key drivers: one, human capital bringing innovative ideas, new technology and global resources including capital; two, clean tech becoming the key driver for the business ecosystem in Canada, with opportunity in the restructuring involved in new business cycles; and three, policy-driven investment spurring the development of new technology”

Research findings reveal a ‘back to basics’ approach with growth based on (i) product or service diversification, (ii) human capital and (iii) customer/client needs. Structural change is driven by ‘competing for the right talent’ and correspondingly, HR expertise is the executive skill most in need of strengthening, while ESG skills are a top priority at board level.

“With ‘uncertainty’ now a ‘certainty,’ boards must evolve as businesses adapt to a dynamic world involving conflict and war, geopolitics, cybersecurity and supply chain issues,” advises Keith Dorsey, Managing Partner, United States and Regional Practice Leader, CEO & Board Services. “Boards are now searching for diverse candidates, particularly in ESG, cybersecurity, procurement, technology and HR; board reviews are vital to identify areas of redundancy and critical skill gaps”.

Findings on how organizations are approaching ESG show that for 40 percent of respondents

ESG-sustainability is ‘part of most business discussions’ or ‘deeply embedded in organizational culture’; and for 51 percent of respondents ESG-DE&I is ‘part of most business discussions’ or ‘deeply embedded in organizational culture’.

ESG is very much a focus and priority at board level. When probing which skills need to be strengthened at board level: (i) 68 percent of respondents identify ESG-DE&I; (ii) 62 percent supply chain/logistics; and (iii) 56 percent ESG-sustainability.

In this tough environment, the most important soft skill for leaders is ‘attracting & retaining talent’. Financial and hybrid working incentives are used for recruitment and also retention, where ‘leadership development for high potentials’ may alleviate challenges; 58 percent of respondents expect retention challenges through 2023, compared with 53 percent in 2021.

An increase in senior-level recruitment is expected through 2023, up from 30 percent of respondents in the 2021 study to 45 percent in 2022, correlating with human capital as the second top driver of growth. Challenges in recruitment are expected by 68 percent compared with 66 percent in 2021, possibly boosting the use of interim managers; 37 percent of respondents are extremely likely/likely to bring in interim executives, up from 25 percent in 2021. Financial services is the sector most likely to increase engagement of interims.

Read the full report: North America Regional Analysis: Strengthening the human-centric core of Industry 5.0

About the research

This research was conducted in Q2 2022 among senior executives worldwide from publicly-quoted, private/independent, private/family owned, social enterprise and PE-backed organizations. A total of 640 complete responses include 32 percent from North America, where respondents are 27 percent board/president/CEOs; 21 percent SVP, division or country heads; and 38 percent functional leaders.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

[1] The Fifth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 5.0, is a new phase of industrialisation, whereby humans work alongside advanced technologies and AI-powered robots to enhance processes within the workplace. Source: The Manufacturer. Source: https://www.themanufacturer.com/articles/the-innovation-behind-the-industrial-revolution/

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Joanna Goncalves Boyden jgoncalves@boyden.com


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

    Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering.

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who di

  • Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea

    There are many ways to tackle rising costs and a slowing economy – but automatic gratuity is not one of them

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • Oil prices slide as China's COVID protests spark demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer stoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped $2.43, or 2.9%, to trade at $81.20 a barrel at 0731 GMT, after diving more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session - its lowest since Jan. 4. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Attorney General of The Bahamas Defends Its Crypto Savvy in Wake of FTX Crash

    Ryan Pinder's years in public service included a year-long break to work at Deltec Bank, a Bahamanian firm with ties to FTX.

  • The Logistics and Supply-Chain Slowdown Has Begun. Here’s How to Take Advantage.

    Shipping prices have plunged after a pandemic surge, casting a cloud over peak season. Logistics leaders should take it slow as the industry recalibrates.

  • Genting Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Genting Berhad ( KLSE:GENTING ) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic...

  • China Economy Braces for Further Slump as Covid, Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity slumped in November and could drop further in coming weeks as Covid outbreaks spread across the country and protests against tighter virus restrictions escalate. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a likely contraction in activity in No

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • These Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Downgrade To Their Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) EPS Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for Lufax Holding Ltd ( NYSE:LU ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...