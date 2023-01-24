U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,725.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,925.50
    -8.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3760
    -0.2210 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,075.33
    +388.03 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +5.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,379.88
    +473.84 (+1.76%)
     

Boyden UK & Ireland In Exclusive Partnership with Global Leadership Network Winmark

Boyden
·2 min read

Boyden named exclusive technical partner for Board and C-Suite members seeking best practice and expertise to drive organisational purpose

London, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to be named exclusive ‘technical partner’ for Winmark, a senior-level networking organisation headquartered in the UK that ‘inspires the global C-Suite to create value for all’.

The partnership gives members access to board-level advice in organisational transformation, digital change and people-focused strategies through Boyden’s experts in executive search, leadership consulting and interim management.

Nick Robeson, Managing Partner of Boyden UK & Ireland, commented, “I am delighted to join Winmark as their technical partner providing counsel in leadership talent and organisational performance. This is an exciting step forward for our business, and a fantastic opportunity to contribute market insights to business leaders taking bold decisions in a complex global environment. Importantly, we are also excited to listen to and learn from members. This partnership is a strong sign of confidence in Boyden being the industry-standard for sourcing and advising business leaders.”

John Jeffcock, CEO of Winmark Global, added, “We have known Boyden for many years and have been impressed by their quality of work and resulting growth. They are a close fit with our values which is illustrated by the support for their Ukrainian colleagues over the last year.  As a result, we are delighted to have them on board as a partner and to be able to add even more value to our members.”

Members will leverage Boyden’s UK, European and global expertise: insight into governance and board priorities will be shared through Boyden’s CEO & board services practice; while global insight into customer trends and leadership needs will be shared by industry experts in the consumer & retail, financial services, healthcare & life sciences, industrial, professional services, social impact and technology sectors. Counsel will be provided to C-suite leaders of publicly-quoted, private and family-run organisations and private equity-backed businesses.

About Winmark

Winmark’s purpose is to inspire the global C-Suite and create value for all. Operating in over 20 cities, our C-Suite platform provides access to over 160 C-Suite meetings per year and facilitates connections across industry that help to consolidate best practice.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

CONTACT: Emily Rose Abbott Pagefield +44 7718 641065 boyden@pagefield.co.uk


