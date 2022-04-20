U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Boyden’s US Growth Continues with Marquee Hires Dorothy Billingsly and Keith Dorsey

Boyden
·4 min read

Senior advisors and business academics in healthcare, professional services and corporate governance bring unique expertise to clients

Dorothy Billingsly

Partner, Boyden Miami
Partner, Boyden Miami

Keith Dorsey

Managing Partner, Boyden California
Managing Partner, Boyden California

California and Miami, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome healthcare and professional services expert Dorothy Billingsly as a Partner in Miami; and corporate governance expert Keith Dorsey as a Managing Partner in California.

Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden shares, “We are very pleased to welcome Dorothy and Keith to Boyden. Their respective deep expertise in healthcare, professional services and our CEO/board services are strategic additions to our global practices and to our clients across U.S. and internationally.”

Dorothy Billingsly joins Boyden’s global healthcare & life sciences and professional services practices, bringing a long track record in working with healthcare providers, and healthcare experts within professional services. A recognized authority on leadership development, Dorothy will deliver both executive search and leadership consulting services to clients.

A leading thinker and advocate on career building, Dorothy is a published author: Chart Your Course, An Uncommon Approach to Career Building, brings together the elements of meshing individual and organizational cultures for success. The book spans the universe of career advice and information into a single source. This focus on careers enables her to provide an insightful perspective to clients on the aspirations, skills and motivations of leadership candidates.

“I am delighted to rejoin Boyden, where I started my career,” comments Dorothy Billingsly. “The exceptional attention to clients, collaborative engagement across the partnership and culture of respect and learning is highly distinctive. The welcome I received has truly reinforced the firm’s reputation for global cohesion and collegiality. I look forward to working with a closely knit team in Miami led by the inspirational Managing Partner Eduardo Rabassa”.

Keith Dorsey joins Boyden’s global board practice specializing in board consulting, CEO search and director search. A growth-focused executive advisor throughout his career, he has experience in private equity, assisting organizations with their growth strategy during periods of change, and other events involving governance and portfolio oversight.

Dr. Dorsey is a distinguished academic, with an Ed.D in organizational change and leadership from the University of Southern California, specializing in board diversity.

“I was attracted to Boyden because the partners really do think outside the box and pursue new ways of working to help clients,” comments Keith Dorsey. “This is invaluable today, when society is pushing boards to look more like their stakeholders, which means gently disrupting the system. Leaders want to do things differently but need the right guidance and skills to understand the ‘how’ in a changing world. Boyden is uniquely set up to get different results, going the extra mile to put the right individuals in front of the right boards at the right time. ‘From titles to skills sets’ is the shift we need to make, to truly tap into the robust pipeline of diverse talent available to boards”.

Keith Dorsey has over 25 years’ leadership experience in human capital management, in executive, consulting and board roles. He was previously President / Executive Advisor, Dorsey Management Consulting, and Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales, at Alight Solutions and Aon Hewitt. He is a Board Member of a benefits technology and third-party administration firm Vimly Benefit Solutions, Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School and a Member of the Financial Advisory Commission of the City of La Quinta. He also holds an MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School, a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Charter Oak State College, New Britain, CT, and is a Certified Director and Governance Fellow, National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

Dorothy Billingsly was previously founder and CEO of a boutique executive search and consulting firm serving national hospitals and other healthcare providers. She formerly held roles at other global executive search and consulting firms, and led management resourcing at Pillsbury. Dorothy was also Adjunct Instructor at Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University. She holds an MBA and a Bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, and is an executive coach, certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Dorothy is a motivational speaker and career coach and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Chris Swee Boyden 9147470172 cswee@boyden.com


