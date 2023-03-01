U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Boyden New York Proves Power of Financial Services Expertise with Market Growth and Grandee Hires

Boyden
·4 min read

In just one year, Boyden/FPIA Partners LLC in New York achieves significant growth, hires big names in equities & pension funds and becomes an integrated brand, Boyden New York

Jerome Bichut, Senior Advisor, Boyden United States and Canada

Jérôme Bichut, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in Montréal and New York
Jérôme Bichut, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in Montréal and New York

John Cooper, Senior Advisor, Boyden New York

John Cooper, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in New York.
John Cooper, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in New York.

New York, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to welcome senior asset management icons Jérôme Bichut and John Cooper to its team, now fully integrated as Boyden New York.

These two giants of banking and finance will further build Boyden’s market share in the United States and Canada, leveraging the team’s distinctive expertise, delivering results for clients and securing its position as the leading executive search team in asset management.

“From the beginning, we knew it was game-changing in the executive search industry for everyone in our team to have been in the shoes of our clients,” comments Dominic Freud, Managing Partner, Boyden United States. “Despite a very tough environment in financial markets last year, Boyden has significantly increased market share based on our exceptional expertise both on the sell and buy side. We are delighted to welcome John and Jérôme, who have impressive executive and board careers in asset management and pension funds. Through our combined markets experience in different cycles our team understands today’s challenges and the talent clients need in a complex and demanding climate”.

“Boyden’s strong performance and our new exceptional colleagues will extend our reach in the market and reinforce our industry expertise, particularly in Canada, where Boyden has such an outstanding team,” adds Stephan Pizenberg, Managing Partner, Boyden United States. “In the shift to a buyer’s market for talent, clients are seeking expert insight into executive and board director capabilities, including tech advances such as fintech and artificial intelligence. Our extended team will continue to help clients through a tough year in North America and worldwide through our strong collegiate culture”.

Jérôme Bichut, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in Montréal and New York. He has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and consulting, including in-depth expertise in asset management, portfolio management, global asset allocation pension funds, auditing, behavioral finance and risk management. He provides corporate strategy development for listed firms and startups seeking institutional investors and reference shareholders, and is bilingual in English and French.

Jérôme was previously Managing Director at PSP Investments, Portfolio Manager at Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Assistant Professor at HEC Montréal, graduate business school of the University of Montréal. He was Board Member, Audit Committee President, and Appointment and Compensation Committee Member, Claranova; Board Member, Investment Committee and Audit Committee, Korian; and Board Member, CFA Montréal Society.

John Cooper, Senior Advisor, Boyden, is based in New York. He has over 25 years’ leadership experience in financial services including executive, advisory and board roles across geographies, lines of business and product types; and a substantial track record advising organizations ranging from top-tier global investment firms to fintech startups. John has in-depth investment management expertise including mutual funds, ETFs, SMAs, alternative investments and collective investment trusts; and human capital expertise including leadership development, team composition and talent acquisition.

John was previously President, MSIM Distributors, Head of US Intermediary Distribution, and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management; Head of Retail National Accounts at Legg Mason Global Asset Management; and President & CEO, Invesco Distributors. He is currently Mutual Fund Board Director and Chair, Governance and Nominating Committees, THOR Financial Technologies; and Advisory Board Director at Alpha TrAI, FLX Distribution and Transform AI.

Jérôme and John join partners Dominic Freud, Jeremy Hardisty, Stephan Pizenberg and Sowbagya Gokulram, who was recently appointed to the AESC North America Leadership Diversity Council.

About Boyden New York

The team at FPIA joined Boyden in Q1 2022 as Boyden/FPIA Partners LLC. As of March 1, 2023, the business now operates as a single, integrated brand, Boyden New York, part of Boyden United States covering North America and working with publicly-traded, privately-owned, family office, social impact and PE/VC-backed clients in a wide range of industries.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top 10 percent of companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Chris Swee, CMO Boyden cswee@boyden.com


