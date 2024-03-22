My boyfriend owns his home and I pay him rent. I have five kids and he has two children. What happens to me if he dies?

“I would like to know how to proceed given that I am 14 years older than him, and I want to have a plan in place in case one of us passes.” - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dear Quentin,

I am currently living with my partner; he owns the house and we live in Washington state. However, I pay for more than half the costs of the home we live in. We have separate bank accounts. I have five children and he has two kids. I would like to know how to proceed given that I am 14 years older than him, and I want to have a plan in place in case one of us passes.

What do you suggest we do?

Unmarried in Washington State

“Your partner could leave you his home as a life estate; that way, you get to live there for the remainder of your life and, upon your death, ownership of the house transfers to his two children.” - MarketWatch illustration

Dear Unmarried,

You are his partner and a renter. That’s the short — and blunt — answer.

The longer answer is you should, by all means, expect the best and prepare for the worst. That is, if your partner dies and leaves his house to his two children, or if you split up and you need to find another place to live. As I told this man, even if your partner sells his house, you have no vested interest in the equity, whether you’ve been together five years or 50 years.

Mixing a relationship with renting is tricky. What if your boyfriend earns twice your salary — say, $100,000 versus your $50,000. Is it still fair to pay half his mortgage? Or would it be more equitable for you to pay $1,000 a month versus his $2,000? And what if you are paying him $2,000, but the going rate for a room to rent in your neighborhood is closer to $1,500?

My point is that a relationship can skew the finances both ways. You can end up paying more because you are sharing a home and a life together, but you still have no stake in the property’s equity. Or you could end up paying less or only contribute to the grocery bills and utilities because you both decide that you have a future together, and you’re in it to win it.

Options for unmarried couples

So what could you do? Your partner could leave you his home as a life estate; that way, you get to live there for the remainder of your life and, upon your death, ownership of the house transfers to his two children. Or he could leave his house to his children, which would mean you would stay under their grace and favor or, more likely, you would have to move out.

Washington state, for what it’s worth, does not recognize common-law marriages. “Even if you have been living together for over 10 years or several decades, you do not have the same rights as a legally married couple,” according to the law firm Petrelli Previtera, which has offices nationwide.

But the firm says Washington state recognizes “committed intimate relationships,” which are similar. The requirements include the length of the relationship, ongoing cohabitation, the reason for the relationship and intent of those involved, whether you pooled your resources and, more obliquely, whether you performed joint services to better the relationship.

“The most common issues that arise during the conclusion of a committed intimate relationship include: determining child support and child custody, determining property-ownership rights and division of assets, [and] determining division of debts and liabilities,” according to the firm. “Division of property and assets is often the most contentious issue of all.”

The most ideal outcome is, of course, that you have your own separate property that you rent. Failing that, I would hope that your living costs allow you to put money aside for your own home. Achieving your own independence will bring more parity to this relationship, so if it goes south you won’t stay just because of money or housing insecurity.

Financial independence is ideal

This survey by LendingTree concluded that nearly a quarter of respondents said they stay with their partner because they are financially dependent on them. It sounds like you are in a happy and mutually respectful relationship, but financial dependence can be dangerous for those in unhealthy or even abusive relationships.

“No one wants to think about their relationships ending, but the truth is that we never have any idea what life has in store for us,” according to LendingTree Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz. “Both partners, regardless of the difference in income or financial know-how, should probably at least have some involvement in managing the household’s finances.”

The best way forward is being direct and transparent. Talk to your partner about your respective finances, your hopes for the relationship, and your concerns over paying half of the costs of the home with no guarantee that you will have somewhere to live should he pre-decease you. It’s better to have this conversation today than 10 years from now.

