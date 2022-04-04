U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.74
    +21.88 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,826.18
    +7.91 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,477.92
    +216.42 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.55
    -1.56 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    +2.87 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0075 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,669.96
    -664.84 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.82
    -10.43 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Introduces Virtual Reality to Enhance Safe Driving Education for Teens

·3 min read

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Introduces Virtual Reality to Enhance Safe Driving Education for Teens

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022

ATLANTA , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with support from The UPS Foundation, is enhancing UPS Road Code, a program that teaches safe driving techniques to teens so they can "drive change" in their communities. The new addition of cutting-edge HTC VIVE Focus 3 headsets will provide an immersive, fun and educational experience.

Jarrell B tries on HTC VIVE Focus 3 headset at Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of the Austin Area teen night as Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of America launches enhanced UPS Road Code program to promote safe driving education for teens.
Jarrell B tries on HTC VIVE Focus 3 headset at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area teen night as Boys & Girls Clubs of America launches enhanced UPS Road Code program to promote safe driving education for teens.

Since 2009, UPS Road Code has reached nearly 60,000 teens at 265 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation and on U.S. military installations overseas. Available to teens age 13-18, the program is based largely on the same safety training used with UPS's own drivers, enlisting UPS employees to serve as trained volunteer instructors to guide teens through the safe driving program.

"The UPS Road Code program is incredibly important to equip teens with the skills they need to be safe and successful both on and off the road," says Mike Belcher, Senior Vice President of Child Safety, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Not only do the virtual reality headsets offer an immersive technology experience to better prepare teens for future workforce training experiences, but they further strengthen the impact of the UPS Road Code Program, prioritizing the safety of young people above all else."

Through the integration of HTC's VIVE Focus 3 headsets to offer 5k resolution, an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view and exceptional immersion, Atlanta-based VR training solutions firm, Foundry 45 has taken the UPS Road Code curriculum to the next level offering nine virtual reality skill packs across three scenarios to enhance the learning and practice of safe driving techniques from the UPS Road Code curriculum.

"We are thrilled to be a part of such an impactful project for teens at Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation and on military installations overseas," said Dave Beck, Founder & Managing Partner, Foundry 45. "Every aspect of UPS Road Code's design is intentional to provide the highest-level educational experience and to reinforce the importance of road safety for teens as they take away valuable skills from this immersive virtual training program."

To learn more about UPS Road Code and the impact it continues to have for Club teens, visit https://bgca.org/roadcode.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About Foundry 45
Foundry 45 uses innovative technologies to create better training outcomes for clients. We are a team of strategists, technologists, engineers, creatives, computer programmers and project managers driven to create powerful, immersive virtual reality experiences. By leveraging new, interactive content, we help organizations break the monotony of their current training routines while providing safer, more efficient and engaging employee training solutions. We've delivered hundreds of VR experiences for clients across the country and around the globe, including a number of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more about Foundry 45 on LinkedIn.

Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). (PRNewsfoto/Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of America)
Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). (PRNewsfoto/Boys & Girls Clubs of America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boys--girls-clubs-of-america-introduces-virtual-reality-to-enhance-safe-driving-education-for-teens-301516950.html

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Recommended Stories

  • Drivers face petrol shortages as climate protesters block oil refineries

    Drivers in parts of the South East complained of shortages at petrol pumps as protests continued outside major fuel depots for the fourth day in a row. Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil have been blockading roads used to access oil refineries near London and Birmingham since Friday, preventing tanker trucks from leaving or entering. It has led to more than 200 arrests and reports from drivers of fuel shortages in locations including Folkestone, Dover and Gillingham,

  • Doctor found dead near waterfall had been missing for a week, Wisconsin sheriff says

    She was in a fellowship program that provides doctors “with the skills and knowledge to begin a career as a cardiothoracic surgeon.”

  • Amazon union: What’s next for warehouse workers in Staten Island

    Yahoo Finance's Max Zahn joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Amazon labor as workers in Staten Island win historic vote to establish the company's first labor union.

  • Four-day week: Which companies are taking part in the trial scheme?

    Thousands of UK workers are set to join an ongoing four-day week trial across 60 companies.

  • Elon Musk Makes A Big And Spectacular Promise

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is accustomed to making promises in spectacular announcements but does not keep them all.

  • AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

    India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders. Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history. One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.

  • Denver trial begins for DaVita and Kent Thiry that could set new business standard

    Business groups are worried about the implication DOJ can unilaterally determine what business practices are illegal activities.

  • Deaths of Arizona Sisters Spark War Over Assisted Suicide

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookWhen the friends and family of Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, found out that the Arizona sisters had died by high-priced assisted suicide in Switzerland in early February, emotions ranged from rage to dismay. How could it be that two healthy, affluent health-care professionals—Ammouri a doctor, Frazier a registered nurse—could go to such extremes? Many wondered if they had secret illnesses, or had been tricked, or even lured

  • ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert

    Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Here's why you will be seeing teal in Milwaukee on Saturday -- and what that means for survivors of sexual assault.

    "My mission is to empower, validate and motivate sexual assault survivors and now all survivors of violence," Samantha Collier said in an interview.

  • Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

    Officials say the animals were transported in cramped spaces and left by the road by traffickers

  • Column: 'Why do we do this to ourselves?' The pandemic supercharged easy access to guns

    More guns, including assault weapons, are on the street, as the mass shooting in Sacramento reveals all too brutally.

  • Authorities identify man in deadly shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers

    Charles Carswell, a 32-year-old armed robbery suspect, died Saturday after shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

  • Pro-union votes at Amazon and Starbucks are wins for unconventional organizing — will they also revive the labor movement?

    In a result that could reverberate in workplaces across the U.S., the independent Amazon Labor Union – first formed in 2020 by Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker fired for protesting what he saw as inadequate COVID-19 safety precautions – got the better of the previously successful anti-union efforts of the online retailer (AMZN) It means that Smalls’ warehouse in Staten Island, New York, will be the first to have a unionized workforce. On the same day, Starbucks Workers United – an organization affiliated with Service Employees International Union – won yet another election, making it 10 out of 11 wins for the union since first succeeding in Buffalo in December 2021. The organizing campaign has now spread to over 170 Starbucks (SBUX) stores nationwide.

  • Graves and destruction seen in Mariupol as fighting rages in city

    STORY: The port city has been subject to intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces for weeks.Tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped with little food, water and other supplies in the city that was once home to 400,000 people but has been devastated by the conflict.According to the United Nations, more than four million people have left Ukraine since the fighting started on February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in troops for what he calls a "special military operation."

  • Kansas Supreme Court justice: Murder case against day care worker relied on ‘just bunk’

    The state wants to put Carrody Buchhorn back in prison for a baby’s death based on a medical examiner’s “made-up” testimony about a cause of death that “doesn’t exist.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

    A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves. The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday. The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

  • Attorneys ask to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths

    Attorneys for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee have asked a judge to delay his trial, saying they need months to study hundreds of videos of the incident. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident in Waukesha in November 2021, including six homicide counts. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3 and last all month. Dorow scheduled a hearing on the request for Monday afternoon.

  • His Family Overdosed on Benadryl. His Story Kept Changing.

    Osceola County Sheriff's OfficeFor the last two years, all Kellie Ball has been wanting is answers.Just before the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled the country, her brother, Anthony Todt, was arrested for murdering his wife, their three children, and the family dog—and letting their bodies rot inside a three-story rental home on the outskirts of Disney World. The arrest came after Ball said she and her other relatives had asked the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department several times to check in on her b

  • Biden demands ‘urgent’ gun reform as Sacramento shooting victims named

    ‘We must do more than mourn; we must act’