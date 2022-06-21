Bozeman Health First in Montana to Achieve Orthopaedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV

Bozeman Health Accepts Designation as DNV Orthopaedic Center of Excellence

John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health, spoke to an audience of staff and community members at the presentation ceremony on June 16, 2022. Hill shared remarks on the organization's journey with DNV, and on the impressive work the Spine + Joint Center has done to ensure patient safety and quality of care at Bozeman Health.

DNV Presents Bozeman Health with Orthopaedic Center of Excellence Designation

Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc., presented Bozeman Health with their Certificate of Designation at a ceremony in Bozeman, MT on June 16, 2022. The ceremony was an opportunity for DNV to recognize Bozeman's achievement and join in the celebration of their success.

Bozeman, Montana, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spine + Joint Institute at Bozeman Health has become the first facility in Montana to earn the prestigious Orthopaedic Center of Excellence designation from DNV. This distinction validates Bozeman Health’s dedication to patient safety and their quality of orthopaedic care.

“Achieving this designation establishes Bozeman Health as Montana’s leader in orthopaedic services,” says Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “Patients can choose this facility with confidence, knowing its quality and patient safety are at the highest level.”

To earn designation as an Orthopaedic Center of Excellence, a hospital must obtain certification with DNV in at least three (3) of their orthopaedic service line programs. Bozeman Health has achieved certification of their Hip and Knee Replacement, Spine Surgery, and Shoulder Surgery Programs. The requirements for these certifications are based on industry standards and best practices. The certification process includes a rigorous onsite survey by DNV.

Bozeman Health has enjoyed a successful relationship with DNV. John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health states, “DNV’s accreditation model goes further than other programs – shifting focus from gaining accreditation to a goal of constantly improving quality. Hill says, “Since becoming the first health system in Montana to seek and achieve hospital accreditation through DNV in 2016, Bozeman Health has continued on this system-wide journey towards cultural transformation that persistently reinforces high-quality performance and continual improvement in a patient-centric care model.”

David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance, states, “DNV takes pride in knowing we’re making hospitals safer and improving outcomes for patients through programs like this, as well as our new Glycemic Management Program Certification.”

Story continues

DNV presented Bozeman Health and the Spine + Joint Institute team with a Certificate of Designation on Thursday, June 16, 2022, celebrating their hard work in seeking to improve spine and joint outcomes for their patients and their community.

About Bozeman Health

Bozeman Health is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving an eight-county region in Southwest Montana. As a nonprofit organization, governed by a volunteer community board of directors, we are the largest private employer in Gallatin County, with more than 2,300 employees, including 250 medical providers representing 40 clinical specialties. It is our privilege to deliver expert, compassionate health and wellness services across the care continuum, designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the communities we serve. Learn more about Bozeman Health at BozemanHealth.org.

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com/healthcare

Attachments

CONTACT: Randi Hamilton DNV Healthcare USA Inc. 513-313-0790 questions@dnv.com



